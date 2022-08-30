Joseph Schooling confesses to taking cannabis, to be placed on supervised urine test regime for 6 months

Singaporean Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling, 27, was found to have consumed cannabis by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

According to MINDEF, Schooling tested negative for controlled drugs in his urine test, but he confessed to consuming cannabis overseas in May 2022, when he was on short term disruption from full-time National Service (NS) to train and participate in the Southeast Asian Games.

Schooling will be placed on a supervised urine test regime for six months.

"All SAF personnel who test positive during this regime will be charged and sentenced accordingly," MINDEF said.

Schooling will no longer be eligible for leave or disruption to train or compete while in NS.

In a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 30) night, Sport Singapore said that CNB had conducted investigations into Schooling and Singaporean freestyle swimmer Amanda Lim for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis.

At the conclusion of these investigations, Lim was issued a stern warning by CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Schooling has been referred to the MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for them to assess and take the appropriate measures, SportSG said.

SportSG further stated:

"Lim and Schooling are presently national carded athletes, and receive support from SportSG in that capacity. All TeamSG athletes are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct as representatives of Singapore on the sporting world stage, at all times. Unlawful or unsportsmanlike conduct will not be condoned."

SportSG added that it intends to "thoroughly review the circumstances behind these cases, and determine the appropriate steps to be taken thereafter".

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) and Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) will also be reviewing the appropriate actions on their part.

SportSG said in its statement: "Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance towards drugs. SportSG and SSA will be engaging the swimming and other sporting fraternities to underscore the importance of complying with Singapore’s laws on drugs at all times."

Top image via Team Singapore's Facebook page.