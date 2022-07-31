Teong Tzen Wei wins silver in 50m butterfly, S'pore's first 2022 Commonwealth Games medal

National swimmer Teong Tzen Wei won Singapore's first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, July 30, after finishing second in the men's 50m butterfly.

The 24-year-old touched the wall at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre with a time of 23.21 seconds, finishing behind England's Ben Proud, who clocked a Games record 22.81 seconds to win the gold.

New Zealand's Cameron Gray took the bronze with a time of 23.27 seconds.

Commonwealth medals rare for Singapore

Winning the silver medal makes Teong only the third Singaporean swimmer to earn a Commonwealth Games medal.

Joseph Schooling was the first, winning a silver in the men's 100m fly at Glasgow in 2014, while para-swimmer Toh Wei Soong won a bronze in the men's 50m freestyle (S7) in the games in Gold Coast in 2018.

Teong had qualified for the final as the second fastest swimmer on Friday, July 29, with his time of 23.24 seconds, with only England's Commonwealth Games triple gold medallist Proud beating him with 23.06 seconds.

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter was the third fastest with 23.41 seconds.

On form

Teong has been on form.

He won gold in the 50m freestyle in May's SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam as he became the first Southeast Asian male swimmer to go below 22 seconds in the event, with a time of 21.93 seconds

In June, he also became the third Singaporean male swimmer to reach a final at the FINA World Championships after he qualified for the 50m fly final at the prestigious world meet.

Top photos via Singapore Swimming Association Facebook