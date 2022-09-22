Back

Samurai Burger & Seaweed Shaker Fries BACK at McDonald's S'pore

The Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie makes its return too.

Mandy How | September 22, 2022, 02:17 PM

Events

McDonald's Singapore has released a new dessert flavour.

In equally important news, the fast food chain has brought back its Samurai Burgers.

An announcement was posted to its social media pages on the morning of Sep. 22:

The burger is available in beef and chicken versions, accompanied by lettuce and teriyaki sauce.

Photo by Russell Ang

It was previously speculated that the item would return on Sep. 22.

The Samurai Burger's sidekick, Seaweed Shaker Fries is back as well. You can get the two together in a set meal.

The Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie makes its return too, a creamy, citrusy alternative to the well-loved Apple Pie.

With all these additions, however, it seems like the McPepper has disappeared from the menu.

Boo.

Top image via Hayley Foong, McDonald's Singapore

 

