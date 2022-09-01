Back

Pokemon-themed packaging now available at McDonald's S'pore

Definitely choosing you.

Mandy How | September 01, 2022, 06:27 PM

Events

The Pokemon x McDonald's collaboration officially launched on Sep. 1, 2022.

Image via McDonald's Singapore

Promotional posters were spotted outside Changi City Point's outlet earlier this week:

While the packaging is definitely novel, the items in the line-up consist of current seasonal items, as well as the returning McPepper.

If you've forgotten what the burger was like, you can look forward to double beef patties dipped sweet and spicy black pepper sauce, finished off with sautéed onions between soft buns.

There seems to be a slight difference from when it first launched in Sep. 2021, however—the latest description lists one of the ingredients as "sautéed onions", but if we remember correctly, the previous iteration used raw onions instead.

Fittingly, the burger is wrapped in Charizard-printed paper.

Image via McDonald's Singapore

It comes with a Pulut Hitam Pie in purple Eevee packaging, as well as a Teh C Frappé in a Pikachu or Scorbunny motif cup.

Image via McDonald's Singapore

Image via McDonald's Singapore

Cute.

More on the pie and frappé:

Top image via McDonald's Singapore

