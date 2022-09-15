Man, 22, charged over death of 15-year-old ACS(I) student who fell from rope course at SAFRA Yishun

A 22-year-old man has been charged over the death of a 15-year-old Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student who fell from a high-element rope course during a school camp at SAFRA Yishun in 2021.

According to CNA and The Straits Times, Muhammad Nurul Hakim Mohamed Din was on Thursday (Sep. 15) given one charge of causing death by a rash act not amounting to homicide.

He was working as an outdoor activities facilitator at the Canopy Sky Walk rope course at the time of the incident on Feb. 3, 2o21.

Allegedly failed to properly buckle student's safety harness

Hakim allegedly failed to ensure that both leg straps of the safety harness worn by Jethro Puah Xin Yang were properly buckled and adjusted before dispatching him onto the high-element rope course.

Jethro was then suspended in the loose harness after he fell off the rope course, and his leg straps became completely unbuckled, ST reported.

Jethro subsequently died from multi-organ failure following compression of his neck, and traumatic asphyxia, according to CNA.

Today reported that Hakim was offered S$10,000 bail, and will return to court on Oct. 13, 2022.

If found guilty of causing death by a rash act, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

Outdoor activities involving high elements suspended

Following news of Jethro's death, the Ministry of Education (MOE) immediately suspended outdoor activities involving high elements among all schools.

MOE and ACS(I) said in a joint statement that they were "greatly saddened" by Jethro's passing, adding that they were working closely together to give their "fullest support" to Jethro's family, classmates, and teachers.

"The safety of our students has always been a priority for us," they said.

Camelot, the outdoor adventure learning company that ran the school camp, offered its "deepest condolences" to Jethro's family, and said that it was providing "its fullest cooperation and assistance to the relevant authorities in this matter".

