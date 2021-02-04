Back

Secondary school student, 15, dies after fall from high elements at SAFRA Yishun

The student was participating in a high-element activity on Weds., Feb. 3.

Nigel Chua | February 04, 2021, 01:40 PM

A student participating in a high-element activity on Wednesday (Feb. 3) had a fall, and was taken to the hospital.

The boy died this morning (Feb. 4), according to The Straits Times (ST).

ST reported that the boy is believed to be a 15-year-old Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student, and that the activity was organised by Camelot Pte Ltd.

Camelot Pte Ltd operates the SAFRA Adventure Sports Centre at Yishun.

Activities involving high elements at the centre include sport climbing, a canopy challenge walk, and abseiling.

Mothership has contacted Camelot, the school, and the authorities for more information.

Top image via SAFRA on Facebook

