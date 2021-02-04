S'pore student, 15, who died after school camp activity 'lost his footing' & was suspended by safety harness

A 15-year-old student died on Feb. 4 after a fall during a school activity involving high elements.

In response to media queries, police said that the 15-year-old boy had "purportedly lost his footing while participating in a high-element course," but was suspended by his safety harness.

He subsequently lost consciousness when he was lowered to the ground.

When officers arrived, the boy was found unresponsive, and SCDF paramedics were at the scene to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation.

The boy was subsequently conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he passed away on February 4.

The police said that its preliminary investigations suggested that there was no foul play, and that further investigations were ongoing.

The activity was organised by Camelot Pte Ltd, which operates the SAFRA Adventure Sports Centre at Yishun, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

SAFRA confirmed that Camelot, an accredited vendor, had been contracted by Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) to run the programme.

All activities at the adventure sports centre have been temporarily suspended as investigations are ongoing.

Activities involving high elements at the centre include sport climbing, a canopy challenge walk, and abseiling.

MOE and ACS(I) supporting family, classmates, and teachers

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and ACS(I) said in a joint statement that they were "greatly saddened by the passing of our student", adding that they were working closely together to give their "fullest support to the family as well as the student’s classmates and teachers during this trying time."

"The safety of our students has always been a priority for us," said the statement.

The statement added that outdoor activities involving high elements would be suspended "with immediate effect", pending the completion of investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, Camelot Pte Ltd offered its "deepest condolences" to the family of the student, and said that it was providing "its fullest cooperation and assistance to the relevant authorities in this matter".

Fact-finding ongoing

The Outdoor Learning & Adventure Education (OLAE) Association — which counts Camelot Pte Ltd as one of its members — said on its Facebook page that an "unfortunate incident" happened on the night of Feb. 3 and acknowledging that "a young life was lost".

It expressed "deepest condolences to the family and members of the school community."

The association added in a later post that "fact-finding activities" by the authorities and MOE were ongoing.

