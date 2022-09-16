I tried the Quarter Pounder with Cheese for the first time. It's now my fav McDonald's burger.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For many die-hard McDonald's fans in Singapore, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese was an iconic staple on its menu.

But when McDonald’s decided to discontinue it in 2017, many were outraged.

This was done to make way for the Original Angus Cheeseburger (from S$6.60), which is part of the fast food restaurant's Signature Collection.

Its return to Safra Yishun

Fortunately for Quarter Pounder lovers, the burger has finally made a return, albeit on trial, at the Safra Yishun outlet.

I was gently asked (read: arrowed) by my supervisor to head down to Yishun to try the burger myself.

Disclaimer: I have never tried the Quarter Pounder with Cheese prior to its discontinuation.

Also, my go-to McDonald's order is the Double Cheeseburger (from S$3.90). How different can these two burgers be?

Editor: Oh, boy.

First impressions

From the get-go, the overall presentation of the burger was eye-catching.

Consisting of two beef patties, two slices of cheese, sliced pickles, slivered onions, and ketchup, this is definitely a chonkier version of the Double Cheeseburger.

As it should, because I had to pay S$10.25 for an upsized Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal.

A single patty version starts from S$6.75.

After taking a bite, I can safely say that the inclusion of the sesame bun alone carries it up a notch.

Now, if you're a McDonald's connoisseur like me, you'd probably be thinking: "Eh, the Big Mac has the same exact sesame bun, what."

Well, yes. But actually no.

Taste-wise, the Quarter Pounder's buns taste fresher compared to the Big Mac's sesame buns. It also gave the Quarter Pounder a richer and crunchier texture.

Or it could just be the Yishun air, I don't know.

The beef patty was definitely the main highlight. Not only was it super juicy (compared to the poor man's Double Cheeseburger), but it was also well-seasoned.

Although I’m not the biggest fan of pickles, I was pleasantly surprised by how well its sweet tangy zing complemented the savoury patty.

Most cheeseburgers struggle to strike a balance with the cheese, which often makes the burger tastes jelak. However, this one had just the right amount to elevate the overall flavour of the burger.

My only complaint: Please be more generous with the ketchup.

Worth the hype?

As someone who tried this without any nostalgia bias, I get the hype now.

Compared to its other counterparts like the Original Angus Cheeseburger, I would argue that the Quarter Pounder feels like a more "complete" cheeseburger.

Although it is a tad bit pricier than its other burgers, trust me when I say it is definitely worth every penny.

Sorry Double Cheeseburger (and my wallet), the Quarter Pounder with Cheese now takes the throne as my favourite McDonald's burger.

Verdict: 4.5/5. Will travel to Yishun again for this.

Top image by Russell Ang.