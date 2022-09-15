Back

McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese returns 'on trial' at Safra Yishun outlet

It's back?!

Fasiha Nazren | Russell Ang | September 15, 2022, 10:20 AM

In 2017, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese was removed from the McDonald's menu, much to the disappointment of its fans.

Almost five years since its disappearance, the burger has made a quiet return to an outlet in Singapore. Specifically, the outlet at Safra Yishun.

On trial

Mothership understands from an outlet staff that the burger is currently "on trial" and may be part of the permanent many if feedback is good.

It also seems like the burger is only available at Safra Yishun for now.

A Quarter Pounder with Cheese starts from S$6.75, while a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese starts from S$8.35.

Photo by Russell Ang.

Each burger consists of a beef patty, two slices of cheese, sliced pickles, slivered onions and ketchup.

Photo by Russell Ang.

Discontinued in 2017

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese was discontinued in December 2017.

Apparently, this was to make way for the Angus beef burger.

Top image by Russell Ang.

