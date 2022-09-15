McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese returns 'on trial' at Safra Yishun outlet

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
In 2017, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese was removed from the McDonald's menu, much to the disappointment of its fans.
Almost five years since its disappearance, the burger has made a quiet return to an outlet in Singapore. Specifically, the outlet at Safra Yishun.
On trial
Mothership understands from an outlet staff that the burger is currently "on trial" and may be part of the permanent many if feedback is good.
It also seems like the burger is only available at Safra Yishun for now.
A Quarter Pounder with Cheese starts from S$6.75, while a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese starts from S$8.35.
Each burger consists of a beef patty, two slices of cheese, sliced pickles, slivered onions and ketchup.
Discontinued in 2017
The Quarter Pounder with Cheese was discontinued in December 2017.
Apparently, this was to make way for the Angus beef burger.
