Punggol Field murder: Man, 22, gets jail for life, 15 strokes of cane for stabbing jogger

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of murder on Sep. 15.

The Straits Times reported that Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi admitted to stabbing and slashing 38-year-old Tay Rui Hao near a bus stop at Punggol Field Road.

The incident took place around 11pm on May 10, 2020.

ST reported that Surajsrikan, then 20, had with him a foldable knife and wet wipes on his nightly jog on the anniversary of the day his father abandoned the family, as well as his enlistment.

Surajsrikan said he decided to attack a jogger who passed by him after he became angry from tripping and falling during his jog.

Prosecutors described this as a "senseless" killing.

Surajsrikan was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

Tay was a stranger to Surajsrikan.

Tay called the police, was found injured along Punggol Field Road at around 11pm and was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Five days after the incident, the police identified and arrested Surajsrikan at 2:45am following investigations, ground enquiries and review of CCTV footage.

Surajsrikan was charged with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, which carries the death penalty.

Previously, the judge granted the prosecution's application for Surajsrikan to be remanded for psychiatric evaluation for three weeks.

He was also brought back to the scene of the crime to aid investigations.

Top images via Surajsrikan & Tay Rui Hao Facebook