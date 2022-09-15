Back

Punggol Field murder: Man, 22, gets jail for life, 15 strokes of cane for stabbing jogger

Prosecutors described this as a "senseless" killing.

Zi Shan Kow | September 15, 2022, 11:56 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of murder on Sep. 15.

The Straits Times reported that Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi admitted to stabbing and slashing 38-year-old Tay Rui Hao near a bus stop at Punggol Field Road.

The incident took place around 11pm on May 10, 2020.

ST reported that Surajsrikan, then 20, had with him a foldable knife and wet wipes on his nightly jog on the anniversary of the day his father abandoned the family, as well as his enlistment.

Surajsrikan said he decided to attack a jogger who passed by him after he became angry from tripping and falling during his jog.

Prosecutors described this as a "senseless" killing.

Surajsrikan was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

Tay was a stranger to Surajsrikan.

Tay called the police, was found injured along Punggol Field Road at around 11pm and was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Five days after the incident, the police identified and arrested Surajsrikan at 2:45am following investigations, ground enquiries and review of CCTV footage.

Surajsrikan was charged with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, which carries the death penalty.

Previously, the judge granted the prosecution's application for Surajsrikan to be remanded for psychiatric evaluation for three weeks.

He was also brought back to the scene of the crime to aid investigations.

Top images via Surajsrikan & Tay Rui Hao Facebook

Punggol Field murder: What exactly happened that night

The attacker, then 20, walked around estate with knife in hand for 1.5 hours after attack.

September 15, 2022, 03:45 PM

Dine in at FairPrice Finest Centrepoint with fresh oysters, wine & cheese platters at its in-house bar

Bar snacks available too.

September 15, 2022, 03:10 PM

Miss Taiwan allegedly stopped from waving Taiwan flag during global tech event in M'sia

Taipei accuses Beijing of putting pressure on the conference organisers.

September 15, 2022, 02:44 PM

Patagonia founder gives away S$4.2 billion company & its future profits to fight climate crisis

The company's profits are estimated to be S$140 million a year.

September 15, 2022, 02:38 PM

Governor of Penang strips Najib of title after similar move by Selangor

No longer Dato' Seri Utama in Penang.

September 15, 2022, 01:54 PM

Joseph Schooling's prize money for 31st SEA Games put on hold after cannabis confession

Amanda Lim's prize money has also been withheld.

September 15, 2022, 12:50 PM

McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese returns 'on trial' at Safra Yishun outlet

It's back?!

September 15, 2022, 10:20 AM

DBS sets decarbonisation targets for 7 key sectors like Oil & Gas

It plans to cut its financed emissions from O&G sector by 28 per cent by 2030 and 92 per cent by 2050.

September 15, 2022, 10:13 AM

Japan set to resume visa-free travel for some tourists in October 2022

So close.

September 15, 2022, 10:02 AM

S’pore watch collector saved pocket money & worked odd jobs through poly to buy S$11,000 Rolex at 21

Time and money.

September 15, 2022, 08:11 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.