Back

Police report made against retailer that sold S$6 mystery boxes at Comex

Is it gambling?

Belmont Lay | September 16, 2022, 11:33 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore police confirmed that a report has been lodged against The Auction House, the retailer that was selling so-called unclaimed parcels containing "mystery" items for S$6 at Comex, which took place from Sep. 1 to 4.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times reported that the actions of the retailer may be illegal if it is found to have been selling mystery boxes, which are currently prohibited in Singapore.

Comex is one of the largest tech shows held in Singapore yearly.

Videos put up by The Auction House showed large numbers of buyers of the mystery boxes.

The Auction House's founder Melissa Wix was seen on site promoting the sale on livestream video by revealing some of the contents of the parcels.
But prices of these items, such as massagers and flasks, were not listed or mentioned.

Why mystery boxes illegal?

Mystery boxes have not been formally defined yet under Singapore law, ST reported, indicating that such a sale could be operating in a legally grey area currently.

But these parcels that have their contents hidden do contain items that may be of a higher value than what consumers would normally pay for them.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) had previously announced it intends to regulate mystery boxes and introduce safeguards, such as a S$100 cap.

Is it gambling?

Previously, vending machines offering mystery prizes were already deemed illegal in August 2018.

The issue with the vending machines was with the way the goods were being sold, as they were concealed.

Academics and a lawyer that ST spoke to provided different takes.

The academics said mystery boxes can be regulated as they are fun and can be used for marketing purposes.

The lawyer said mystery boxes are not defined in the Gambling Control Act but this incident would still constitute a game of chance.

Top photos via The Auction House Facebook

S’poreans, aged 22 to 25, worked out a system to drastically reduce paramedics’ workload

Brilliant.

September 16, 2022, 11:05 AM

Thai Red Cross urges people not to sell kidneys to buy new iPhone 14

You can live with one kidney, but can you live without an iPhone 14?

September 16, 2022, 02:23 AM

Brandon Wong's take-home pay was S$800 when he signed with TCS after Star Search 1995

He couldn't afford to rent a room in Singapore at the time.

September 16, 2022, 12:24 AM

13-year-old boy among 8 male teens arrested by police for assaulting another teen with knives at Lengkok Bahru

The victim was only 15 years old.

September 15, 2022, 10:33 PM

Wireless anal beads & cheating claims: The fallout after 19-year-old beats world chess champion

In the end, we'll never know.

September 15, 2022, 10:23 PM

S'pore man, 74, rescued by couple after he fell & hit head while trying to honour late wife

"I asked him why he went down so fast. He answered: 'I want to give flowers to my wife who died 10 years ago.'"

September 15, 2022, 07:25 PM

S'pore actress Nurul Aini flexes Chinese proficiency while pranking phone scammer

Heh.

September 15, 2022, 06:56 PM

Travellers flying out of Changi Airport must pay extra S$6.90 in departure fees from Nov. 1, 2022

Take note.

September 15, 2022, 06:16 PM

Large group of people seen fighting outside Peace Centre, 35-year-old man arrested

Disturbing the peace.

September 15, 2022, 06:14 PM

Foreigners account for 3% of private housing transactions over past 2 years: Desmond Lee

This is lower than the pre-pandemic level of 5 per cent.

September 15, 2022, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.