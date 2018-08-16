fbpx

Back
﻿

‘Mystery prize vending machines’ illegal in S’pore, concealed prizes a form of public lottery

The issue is with how the prizes are won as there is little transparency.

Belmont Lay | August 16, 2018 @ 11:48 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Say goodbye to some fun and games in Singapore.

Illegal

Vending machines offering mystery prizes have been deemed illegal, the Singapore police said on Thursday, Aug. 16 when it issued a public advisory against these machines.

The way these machines work is to dispense random prizes upon receipt of cash payments starting from S$5.

However, the problem lies with the way the goods are being sold.

This is so as the goods dispensed are concealed.

“Operating such machines is a form of public lottery, and it is an offence under Section 5(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act,” the police said.

Police have already advised some of the existing merchants to cease operations.

Those found guilty of operating such machines face a prison term of up to five years, and can also be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000.

The machines are being pulled out of shopping malls throughout Singapore.

The game is popular in Taiwan, China and Malaysia.

Small change of winning big prizes

Merchants often claim that prizes such as a smartphone or gaming console can be won.

One merchant interviewed by The Straits Times, said the chance of winning the top prize stands at 3 percent.

The same merchant also questioned the rationale for the mystery prize machine being outlawed now, as similar games have been available since decades ago, but those “tikam tikam” machines offered cheaper and smaller prizes at neighbourhood shops.

Most of the time, the goods dispensed these days are low cost items, such as fidget spinners, pouches and power banks.

The thrill of the game is in opening the boxes to unveil the contents as a surprise.

One of the merchants affected is Heybox, which has more than 15 machines islandwide at malls such as Bugis Junction, Nex and Bukit Panjang Plaza.

It is understood those merchants affected will work with the malls’ management to ensure future concepts abide by all laws.

There is also no mention of the status of such games that are offered online.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore sky split into two distinct shades on Feb. 13 evening, explained

Interesting.

February 19, 01:25 am

S'pore buys 4 new submarines, the first is ready for use

Good to have in case we have unwanted intrusions into our territorial waters.

February 19, 01:07 am

New mall with 6 levels of shopping & cafe options opens near Platinum Mall Bangkok

Yaaaaaas.

February 18, 10:00 pm

You can now buy insurance to cover legal costs & counselling if you get harassed online

These days, the fear of this happening to you is real.

February 18, 08:00 pm

S’porean took a whiff of United Polaris Lounge by United Airlines & wished she had 24 hours there

It was an ephemeral experience.

February 18, 06:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close