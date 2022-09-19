New year countdown fireworks returning to Marina Bay for the first time since pandemic

Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023 will just be like the good old times.

Presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the upcoming party will see the return of the fireworks display for the first time since the pandemic.

The event was absent for the past two years due to safe distancing measures.

On Dec. 31, 2022, however, members of the public will able to view the fireworks at midnight from around the Bay to usher in the new year.

The whole shebang

A whole host of other activities, both ticketed and non-ticketed, are also in the works.

For a start, Japanese fireworks show Star Island will be putting on a show featuring "artisanal fireworks, dazzling performances, pyrotechnics and state-of-the-art technologies."

Tickets will be released here. In 2019, they were priced from S$88 to S$468 (VIP experience).

Wanna watch lights for free instead?

Share the Moment, a series of light projection shows on the facades of The Fullerton Hotel and the Merlion, will run in the last week of December.

Themed “City of Good” and put on in collaboration with National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre and Giving.sg, the projections curate original artworks by students from local educational institutions.

The Great Bay Fiesta

From first Dec. 1, The Great Bay Fiesta will be present at Bayfront Event Space, organised by the entertainment arm of Uncle Ringo.

There are three highlights to the fiesta:

Entertainment show Great Cirque des Cascades , showcasing new circus stunts,

, showcasing new circus stunts, The Great World Carnival , featuring rides and games that pay homage to the historic Great World Amusement Park, offerings visitors a glimpse of Singapore’s leisure and entertainment scene from the 1920s to 1970s, and

, featuring rides and games that pay homage to the historic Great World Amusement Park, offerings visitors a glimpse of Singapore’s leisure and entertainment scene from the 1920s to 1970s, and The Great Food Fiesta with over 30 food stalls.

After Hours @ The Lawn

Another attraction is After Hours @ The Lawn, described as a "lifestyle hub" with games and playsets, F&B booths, entertainment, and a chill-out zone that comes with a view of the fireworks.

Lastly, Mediacorp’s countdown concert "Let’s Celebrate 2023" will take place at The Promontory, while Esplanade will also have free performances at its concourse and outdoor theatre.

More details on the line-up will be announced on the Marina Bay Countdown website in due time.

Top image via Urban Redevelopment Authority