Back

New year countdown fireworks returning to Marina Bay for the first time since pandemic

Marina Bay Singapore Countdown is healing.

Mandy How | September 19, 2022, 12:24 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023 will just be like the good old times.

Presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the upcoming party will see the return of the fireworks display for the first time since the pandemic.

Photo by Urban Redevelopment Authority

The event was absent for the past two years due to safe distancing measures.

On Dec. 31, 2022, however, members of the public will able to view the fireworks at midnight from around the Bay to usher in the new year.

Photo by Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo by Urban Redevelopment Authority

The whole shebang

A whole host of other activities, both ticketed and non-ticketed, are also in the works.

For a start, Japanese fireworks show Star Island will be putting on a show featuring "artisanal fireworks, dazzling performances, pyrotechnics and state-of-the-art technologies."

Tickets will be released here. In 2019, they were priced from S$88 to S$468 (VIP experience).

Wanna watch lights for free instead?

Share the Moment, a series of light projection shows on the facades of The Fullerton Hotel and the Merlion, will run in the last week of December.

Themed “City of Good” and put on in collaboration with National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre and Giving.sg, the projections curate original artworks by students from local educational institutions.

The Great Bay Fiesta

From first Dec. 1, The Great Bay Fiesta will be present at Bayfront Event Space, organised by the entertainment arm of Uncle Ringo.

There are three highlights to the fiesta:

  • Entertainment show Great Cirque des Cascades, showcasing new circus stunts,

  • The Great World Carnival, featuring rides and games that pay homage to the historic Great World Amusement Park, offerings visitors a glimpse of Singapore’s leisure and entertainment scene from the 1920s to 1970s, and

  • The Great Food Fiesta with over 30 food stalls.

After Hours @ The Lawn

Another attraction is After Hours @ The Lawn, described as a "lifestyle hub" with games and playsets, F&B booths, entertainment, and a chill-out zone that comes with a view of the fireworks.

Lastly, Mediacorp’s countdown concert "Let’s Celebrate 2023" will take place at The Promontory, while Esplanade will also have free performances at its concourse and outdoor theatre.

More details on the line-up will be announced on the Marina Bay Countdown website in due time.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Urban Redevelopment Authority

S'pore president Halimah Yacob attends Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London

She was accompanied by her husband and Singapore's High Commissioner to UK.

September 19, 2022, 11:42 AM

What is the Commonwealth & why countries are flying its flags at half-mast for Queen Elizabeth

What is the relevance of the Commonwealth?

September 19, 2022, 11:01 AM

Man, 31, found with slash wounds along Beach Rd at 4am, 50-year-old arrested

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were unknown to each other.

September 19, 2022, 09:33 AM

Samurai Burger & seaweed shaker fries likely to return to McDonald’s S'pore on Sep. 22

Such a tease.

September 18, 2022, 08:26 PM

S'porean man found 1 day after going missing while hiking in Johor forest

He was found safe and only sustained minor injuries.

September 18, 2022, 07:30 PM

Commuters at Punggol MRT station bus stops complain pillars block view, risk missing bus

LTA responded by saying it was built this way because of space constraints.

September 18, 2022, 07:17 PM

S'pore's last freshwater fishing pond will be gone once Orto shuts it doors in June 2023

Though sentimental, some tenants were also pragmatic about the closure of Orto.

September 18, 2022, 06:32 PM

Part of Ulu Pandan park connector flooded, closed to public due to high water levels in canal

PUB Singapore issued flash flood warnings.

September 18, 2022, 06:08 PM

M'sian man claims S$2.70 (RM11) cai png in S'pore cheaper than food in JB, M'sia

Singapore is cheaper than Malaysia when it comes to cai png?

September 18, 2022, 06:01 PM

Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan on Sep. 18, 2022

A tsunami warning has been issued.

September 18, 2022, 04:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.