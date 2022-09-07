Back

Justin Bieber's S'pore concert still on despite singer announcing break from touring due to health issues

He's doing it for the sake of his health.

Lee Wei Lin | September 07, 2022, 11:25 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The show will go on -- at least for now -- for Justin Bieber's Singapore gig, slated to happen on Oct. 25, 2022.

Local promoter Unusual Entertainment shared a statement after the singer announced that he would be taking a break from touring due to health issues.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unusual Entertainment Pte Ltd (@unusual_ent)

In it, they wrote that their "understanding is the Asia leg of the tour, including Singapore, is set to continue as scheduled".

However, they added a caveat that fans should "stay tuned for more updates".

What's going on with JB?

Bieber opened up about suffering from a rare neurological disorder in June 2022, and spoke about how it has impacted his health.

In his latest social media post, he mentioned how performing six live shows in Europe had taken "a real toll" on him, and that he "gave everything to the people in Brazil" during his latest show.

He continued:

"After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

According to his website, he was scheduled to perform five shows as part of the South American leg of his tour before moving to South Africa and Asia.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Justin Bieber's Instagram

MBS Badge Lady, previously sentenced to 16 weeks in jail, charged again for not wearing mask

She is accused of not wearing a mask along Orchard Road in March.

September 07, 2022, 11:19 AM

ITE ex-lecturer, 48, jailed 4 months for taking 133 upskirt photos & 17 videos of female students

The prosecution said he had abused his position of trust and authority as a lecturer.

September 07, 2022, 02:53 AM

M’sian man, 26, claims selling used cardboard for 4 years allowed upgrade from Perodua Myvi to Audi TT

Malaysia really boleh.

September 07, 2022, 02:41 AM

Jade Rasif says she made S$8-S$9/hour working as a DJ in ‘siam diu’ last time

Inside look.

September 06, 2022, 11:33 PM

No privileges, exceptions in Islamic Justice for those who commit wrongdoings: M'sia King

Board of Pardon member Shahidan Kassim said he would follow the Agong's order as a guide on former PM Najib Razak's pardon appeal.

September 06, 2022, 08:25 PM

Thai woman gets 4 eyebrows that last 1 year after botched tattoo procedure

The woman mostly stayed at home as it affected her self-confidence.

September 06, 2022, 07:31 PM

Forty Hands cafe closing down Tiong Bahru & East Coast outlets on Sep. 12, 2022

The Tiong Bahru outlet has been around for almost 12 years.

September 06, 2022, 06:43 PM

UK Conservatives put their trust in Liz Truss, new PM will meet the Queen

Truss will meet with the Queen at the royal residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

September 06, 2022, 06:09 PM

Chinese girl, 6, cries as she doesn't want to look like her dad

The kid has a good relationship with her dad. Just that she does not want to look like him.

September 06, 2022, 05:49 PM

Off-duty SBS bus captain piggybacks frail old man onto bus at Hougang interchange

Literally providing support.

September 06, 2022, 04:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.