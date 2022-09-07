Justin Bieber's S'pore concert still on despite singer announcing break from touring due to health issues

The show will go on -- at least for now -- for Justin Bieber's Singapore gig, slated to happen on Oct. 25, 2022.

Local promoter Unusual Entertainment shared a statement after the singer announced that he would be taking a break from touring due to health issues.

In it, they wrote that their "understanding is the Asia leg of the tour, including Singapore, is set to continue as scheduled".

However, they added a caveat that fans should "stay tuned for more updates".

What's going on with JB?

Bieber opened up about suffering from a rare neurological disorder in June 2022, and spoke about how it has impacted his health.

In his latest social media post, he mentioned how performing six live shows in Europe had taken "a real toll" on him, and that he "gave everything to the people in Brazil" during his latest show.

He continued:

"After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

According to his website, he was scheduled to perform five shows as part of the South American leg of his tour before moving to South Africa and Asia.

