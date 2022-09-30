First customer arrives at 5:40am to queue for JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee opening at 12pm

It was still dark out when the first customer arrived at JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee pop-up.

The time was 5:40am, more than six hours ahead of the cafe's opening at 12pm.

6am

When Mothership reached Marina Bay Sands (MBS) at 5:55am, there were about about five other people in the queue.

A security guard informed us that the cafe would be a take-and-go concept, so there's no idling around to be done.

As 200 people are limited to the queue at any one time, you're required to register for a queue slot by scanning a QR code.

At around 8am, there were 18 people.

The crowd had swelled to about 50 after 10am.

The queue will be stopped at 6pm, Mothership understands.

JJ Lin at the scene

Lin himself appeared at the venue in the late morning as well, where he hosted a chatty live session, did aribbon-cuttingg ceremony, and had a coffee-making demo.

The Mandopop singer said he wished he could make coffee and serve it to everyone, but is not allowed to do so as he lacked an "F&B licence"—possibly referring to the food handler licence.

Drink what there?

Top photo by Adelene Wee