Full menu for JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee MBS pop-up released, customers can start queueing from 6am on launch day

Will be a miracle if no one queues.

Mandy How | September 29, 2022, 12:02 PM

Events

More details about JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee pop-up at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) have been released.

Photo via Miracle Coffee Singapore

The 90-day event, which starts on Sep. 30, 2022, will see the Mandopop singer bringing his coffee brand to Singapore, after Taiwan.

Photo via Miracle Coffee Singapore

Photo via Miracle Coffee Singapore

The menu consists entirely of coffee, including a Singapore-exclusive beverage called the Kaya Cloud.

The Kaya Cloud is an Americano-style coffee topped with a kaya-flavoured fresh cream cap, finished with shaved gula melaka. Photo via Miracle Coffee Singapore.

Americano. Photo via Miracle Coffee Singapore.

Hot and Cold Americanos, Lattes. Photo via Miracle Coffee Singapore.

Photo via Miracle Coffee Singapore

Photo via Miracle Coffee Singapore

Prices start from S$6 and go up to S$9 across 10 drinks.

Located at the outdoor Rain Oculus of the ArtScience Museum, the pop-up features a Miracle Coffee branded main counter with two seating benches on each side, which come in the brand's signature blue.

Adding to the vibe are acrylic glass panels reminiscent of suspended clouds, inspired by glass layering techniques.

Overnight queueing not allowed

Photo via Marina Bay Sands

On launch day, the queue will begin at 6am, six hours ahead of the pop-up's opening time of 12pm.

Overnight queueing is not allowed, MBS added, and individuals who attempt to form queues before 6am will be dispersed for crowd control reasons.

Additionally, the physical queue is limited to 200 people at any one time.

So what does this mean for potential visitors? It means there will be a queue to join the queue.

To start their journey, customers are required to register for a queue slot by scanning a QR code, which will then trigger a SMS notification to inform them to either join the queue, or await their turn to join the queue.

Note that the SMS notification will only be valid for 15 minutes, and you'll have to present it for entry.

This queue management system will be implemented throughout the opening weekend, till Oct. 2.

Customers are encouraged to travel by public transport, as limited roads are open this weekend due to the Formula 1 race.

More Miracle Coffee drinks available at SweetSpot cafe

Photo via Marina Bay Sands

During the same period, Miracle Coffee is also collaborating with SweetSpot cafe at ArtScience Museum to offer non-caffeinated favourites on top of coffee.

These include the brown sugar hojicha latte, Miracle Milo, Lin's “Wonderblend” smoothie, as well as Americanos and lattes.

The aforementioned "Wonderblend". Photo via Miracle Coffee Singapore.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin)

The partnership will transition to a full-fledged Miracle Coffee flagship concept next year.

Top photo via Miracle Coffee Singapore

