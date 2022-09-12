JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee flagship opening at ArtScience Museum in 2023, pop-up happening from Sep. 30

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you didn't know yet, JJ Lin is bringing his Miracle Coffee cafe to our shores.
According to a press release from Marina Bay Sands, the artisanal coffee concept will launch in Singapore as a pop-up concept at the ArtScience Museum.
Pop-up at ArtScience Museum
The 90-day pop-up will be at the museum's outdoor Rain Oculus from Sep. 30, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022.
It will officially open to the public from Sep. 30, at 12pm.
The limited-time kiosk will include a variety of drinks including pour overs, cold brews, Americanos, cappuccinos and specialty lattes.
There will also be a Singapore-exclusive beverage called the Kaya Cloud.
The Kaya Cloud is an Americano-style coffee featuring fragrant fruity notes, brewed using single-origin espresso beans. It is topped with fresh cream cap flavoured with kaya, complete with shaved gula melaka.
Flagship opening in 2023
The pop-up will serve as a prelude to the opening of the cafe's flagship outlet in Singapore.
The flagship outlet is set to open at ArtScience Museum's lobby sometime in 2023.
Miracle Coffee pop-up @ ArtScience Museum
Address: 6 Bayfront Ave, ArtScience Museum, Level 1, Rain Oculus, Singapore 018974
Opening hours:
- Sep. 30, 2022: 12pm to 6:30pm
- Oct. 1 to Dec. 29, 2022: 10am to 6:30pm, daily
Top image from Miracle Coffee.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.