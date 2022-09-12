Back

JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee flagship opening at ArtScience Museum in 2023, pop-up happening from Sep. 30

Suddenly, we like coffee.

Fasiha Nazren | September 12, 2022, 12:42 PM

Events

If you didn't know yet, JJ Lin is bringing his Miracle Coffee cafe to our shores.

According to a press release from Marina Bay Sands, the artisanal coffee concept will launch in Singapore as a pop-up concept at the ArtScience Museum.

Pop-up at ArtScience Museum

The 90-day pop-up will be at the museum's outdoor Rain Oculus from Sep. 30, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022.

It will officially open to the public from Sep. 30, at 12pm.

The limited-time kiosk will include a variety of drinks including pour overs, cold brews, Americanos, cappuccinos and specialty lattes.

Photo from Miracle Coffee.

Photo from Miracle Coffee.

There will also be a Singapore-exclusive beverage called the Kaya Cloud.

The Kaya Cloud is an Americano-style coffee featuring fragrant fruity notes, brewed using single-origin espresso beans. It is topped with fresh cream cap flavoured with kaya, complete with shaved gula melaka.

Kaya Cloud. Photo from Miracle Coffee.

Flagship opening in 2023

The pop-up will serve as a prelude to the opening of the cafe's flagship outlet in Singapore.

The flagship outlet is set to open at ArtScience Museum's lobby sometime in 2023.

Miracle Coffee pop-up @ ArtScience Museum

Address: 6 Bayfront Ave, ArtScience Museum, Level 1, Rain Oculus, Singapore 018974

Opening hours: 

  • Sep. 30, 2022: 12pm to 6:30pm

  • Oct. 1 to Dec. 29, 2022: 10am to 6:30pm, daily

Top image from Miracle Coffee.

