Jeff Ng to sing outside The Cathay from 7:30pm to 10pm on Sep. 30, 2022

He will also be performing new originals.

Fasiha Nazren | September 30, 2022, 06:25 PM

Events

Singaporean busker Jeff Ng is set to perform outside The Cathay this evening (Sep. 30).

In an Instagram post from Sep. 29, the popular busker shared that he will be performing from 7:30pm.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeff Ng (@jeffhellomusic)

His set will last for a total of 2.5 hours.

Ng added that he will be taking song dedications and will be singing some new originals as well.

Based on his Instagram, he last performed outside The Cathay on June 18.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atome SG (@atome.sg)

Ng has been busking for years but found increasing popularity thanks to TikTok.

He has been described as sounding similar to Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin.

His busking has also drawn a large crowd outside The Cathay.

Shortly after his newfound fame, Ng made the headlines again after he was hit by allegations of supposed abusive and controlling behaviour by a former girlfriend of three years.

He has since made a public apology.

Ng made a comeback with his ticketed showcase held at Golden Village VivoCity in September 2022.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Village Mr Popcorn (@gvmovieclub)

Top image from @jeffhellomusic.

