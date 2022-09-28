Jackson Wang returning to S'pore on Dec. 23 for 'Magic Man World Tour'

Christmas comes early for Singaporean fans of Jackson Wang this year.

The GOT7 member will be coming back -- not just to cause more frenzies wherever he shows up -- as part of his "Magic Man World Tour".

So far, only six tour dates have been confirmed:

Bangkok - Nov. 26, 2022

Kuala Lumpur - Dec. 17, 2022

Singapore - Dec. 23, 2022

London - Jan. 12, 2023

Paris - Jan. 15, 2023

Dubai - Feb. 4, 2023

However, his concert poster has teased that there will be more stops added to the list.

Top photos from TEAM WANG's Twitter