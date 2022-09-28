Back

Jackson Wang returning to S'pore on Dec. 23 for 'Magic Man World Tour'

All we Wang for Christmas.

Lee Wei Lin | September 28, 2022, 02:32 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Christmas comes early for Singaporean fans of Jackson Wang this year.

The GOT7 member will be coming back -- not just to cause more frenzies wherever he shows up -- as part of his "Magic Man World Tour".

So far, only six tour dates have been confirmed:

  • Bangkok - Nov. 26, 2022

  • Kuala Lumpur - Dec. 17, 2022

  • Singapore - Dec. 23, 2022

  • London - Jan. 12, 2023

  • Paris - Jan. 15, 2023

  • Dubai - Feb. 4, 2023

However, his concert poster has teased that there will be more stops added to the list.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from TEAM WANG's Twitter

Mindef: SIA flight bomb threat subsequently verified to be false, 37-year-old man arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

September 28, 2022, 01:49 PM

Min jiang kueh hawker, 74, closes coffee shop stall, sells pancakes for S$1-S$1.50 from Buangkok flat

Call to order in advance.

September 28, 2022, 12:39 PM

Delays in deliveries expected from Sep. 28 to Oct. 3 due to F1 race: Grab & Shopee

If you are taking a Grab ride in that area, there will be a S$3 surcharge too.

September 28, 2022, 11:29 AM

RSAF fighter jets scrambled after man, 37, allegedly made bomb threat on SIA plane en route to Changi Airport

The man arrested is understood to be a foreign national.

September 28, 2022, 11:20 AM

93-year-old S'porean looking for daughter she gave up 66 years ago due to superstition & pressure from elders

All children are precious to their mothers.

September 28, 2022, 11:08 AM

Pre-sale tickets for Avatar-themed event at Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest now available

You can catch the movie in cinemas now too.

September 28, 2022, 09:27 AM

New co-working space opening at Marsiling MRT station, from S$4.90/hour

Good for those living in the north.

September 27, 2022, 08:38 PM

Muslim-owned yakiniku stall at Tai Seng & Sembawang coffee shops offers meats from S$6

Oishii.

September 27, 2022, 07:09 PM

HeyTea S'pore lowers prices, no more S$9 drinks on its menu

Unless you order all the toppings.

September 27, 2022, 06:52 PM

Domains linked to 123movies among 99 illegal streaming sites now blocked in S'pore

Illegal sports streaming and K-drama streaming sites have also been blocked.

September 27, 2022, 06:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.