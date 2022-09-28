Jackson Wang returning to S'pore on Dec. 23 for 'Magic Man World Tour'

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Christmas comes early for Singaporean fans of Jackson Wang this year.
The GOT7 member will be coming back -- not just to cause more frenzies wherever he shows up -- as part of his "Magic Man World Tour".
JACKSON WANG MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR 2022-2023
.
“ I’M NOT A MYSTERY, I’M JUST MAGIC.”
.
Ready for the MAGIC MAN WORLD 🔥
.
Stay tuned for more details
#MAGICMANWorldTour#JacksonWangWorldTour#MAGICMAN
So far, only six tour dates have been confirmed:
- Bangkok - Nov. 26, 2022
- Kuala Lumpur - Dec. 17, 2022
- Singapore - Dec. 23, 2022
- London - Jan. 12, 2023
- Paris - Jan. 15, 2023
- Dubai - Feb. 4, 2023
However, his concert poster has teased that there will be more stops added to the list.
Top photos from TEAM WANG's Twitter
