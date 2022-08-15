Back

Jackson Wang departs S'pore to frenzy of fans, tidies up his own plates at Changi Airport

My mother approves.

Adelene Wee | August 15, 2022, 07:12 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you have been following us for the past week, you would have noticed that we were a little obsessed very much keeping up Jackson Wang-related news.

The GOT7 member was in town from Aug. 2 - 14 in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to feature Singapore's refreshed destinations, host a party at Marquee nightclub, and promote his fashion label, MUDANCE.

Goodbye oppa

Photo by Adelene Wee

Photo by Adelene Wee

Photo by Adelene Wee

Fans of Wang crowded Changi Airport on the morning of Aug. 14 to catch him one last time before he left for Los Angeles (LA).

People Mothership spoke to said that they arrived at 6am to wait for Wang, even though his flight was around 9:30am.

Another fan told us that her friend had stayed over at the airport so that she could send Wang off.

Video by Adelene Wee

Screams could be heard from far when Wang arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 around 8:20am, acknowledging his fans and waving to them.

He strode past his pool of fans and bowed to them before making his way to the departure hall.

Tidying up after himself

Video via YGJ/XiaoHongShu

Shortly after, Wang was spotted dining at the departure hall with his team members.

After finishing his meal, the singer arranged the chairs and piled up his plates on a tray before bidding farewell to his fans once more.

Netizens' reactions

Comments left on this video are largely positive as Wang's manners made his fans adore him even more.

Screenshot via YGJ/Xiao HongShu

"Even though his staff are around, he still chose to clean his own plates, why can't I praise him? He cleaned up after dining at a friend's house in Thailand as well."

Screenshot via YGJ/Xiao HongShu

"Jackson's pleasant personality can be seen in the little things that he does. He cleared plates at a CEO's house in Thailand. This is the real Jackson Wang. "

 

Screenshot via YGJ/Xiao HongShu

"I think what the original poster is saying is that even though Jackson is dining with his team, he cleared his plates and did not let his team members help him. Jackson is really nice and I love him."

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Adelene Wee, YGJ/XiaoHongShu

MOE teachers to get 5% to 10% salary increase from Oct. 1, 2022

Pay hike for teachers.

August 16, 2022, 03:00 PM

Neither China nor Taiwan wants to go into battle but it can easily become 'very dangerous': Lawrence Wong

Miscalculations might escalate to an armed conflict if not managed well.

August 16, 2022, 02:16 PM

Lawrence Wong on when he'll take over as PM: 'yet to make a decision on actual timing'

Wong explained three possible scenarios on how he could take over as PM.

August 16, 2022, 01:54 PM

Cornetto Hershey's ice cream now at 7-Eleven S'pore for S$2.60

The only kind of kisses you need.

August 16, 2022, 01:44 PM

End of 'Little Thailand': Tenants to move out of Golden Mile Complex before May 2023

End of current incarnation of Golden Mile Complex.

August 16, 2022, 01:34 PM

Influencer Naomi Neo responds to flak for scaring 4-year-old son with TikTok ghost filter

Online users have accused her of traumatising her son for views.

August 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

Project SuperStar alums Hong Junyang, Candyce Toh welcome 2nd child 'after years of trying'

The 42-year-old says this will be her last pregnancy.

August 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

Jurong East HDB flat fire: 1 dead, 3 conveyed to hospital

An occupant in the affected unit had also self-evacuated before SCDF's arrival. 

August 16, 2022, 11:55 AM

Scoot relaunches flights from S'pore to Hokkaido from Nov. 1, 2022

Finally.

August 16, 2022, 11:49 AM

2 in 5 S'pore workers rather not take job if unable to work from home or have flexible hours

Going to the office is not that attractive to a significant number of employees.

August 16, 2022, 11:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.