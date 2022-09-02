Mediacorp actress Hong Huifang, 61, 'extremely excited' to walk Busan International Film Festival red carpet

Singaporean veteran actress Hong Huifang will be heading to Busan, South Korea for the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

She is the lead actress in Singapore-Korea co-production "Ajoomma", which has been nominated in BIFF's New Currents category.

Will be attending BIFF

Speaking to Mothership over the phone, Hong shared that she was told about the nomination "about two days ago". Since then, there was a flurry of activity as the team -- including herself, Anthony Chen (who produced "Ajoomma") and director He Shuming -- made preparations to attend BIFF.

The festival runs from Oct. 5 to 14, 2022.

As she is filming two dramas, Hong will be unable to attend the entire festival.

She will walk the red carpet with the cast and crew on Oct. 5 but says she will likely miss the presentation of the New Currents award as she has to fly back on Oct. 11 while the rest of the team remains in Busan.

She has been told that the award will be presented on Oct. 12.

"It's the first time in my life I'm walking the red carpet at an international event, so I really don't know what to expect," Hong admitted with a laugh. "But I'm extremely excited because it'll be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

According to her, other closed-door activities will be lined up, such as a press conference and opportunities to connect with regional filmmakers and actors.

While she hopes that her husband Zheng Geping will be able to be in Busan with her, she is unsure if he will be able to make the trip.

"No fate with awards"

We asked Hong if she was expecting "Ajoomma" to win at the BIFF and if she felt that her acting would be recognised on an international level because of the nomination.

After all, she has faithfully honed her craft for over four decades and has a Best Actress and multiple Best Supporting Actress noms under her belt.

She paused to consider our question before responding:

"Firstly, I'm very thankful that you think so highly of my work. Honestly, I feel that I have no fate with awards, but I don't think this is something to blame anyone for or to be upset about -- neither do I let it affect my attitude towards work. As an actor, we don't go into a project thinking 'I will act my heart out in order to get an award.' That's the wrong mentality to have. My mindset is to do the best job that I can with whatever project I have on hand. I'll be lying if I said that I don't want to win awards, but rather than seeing it as a goal, I consider it a bonus or a pat on the back if I receive one."

About the movie

"Ajoomma" tells the story of a widow, who has spent the best years of her life caring for her family, trying to seek a new purpose in life as her son (played by Shane Pow) is on the cusp of independence.

The film also stars Korean actors Jung Donghwan, Kang Hyungsuk and Yeo Jingoo.

It will open in Singapore on Oct. 27, 2022.

The nomination

According to BIFF's website, Asian filmmakers' first or second feature films with their world or international premiere at the festival are eligible for nomination.

"Ajoomma" is the third Singapore film selected for competition in the New Currents category.

The other two movies are Eric Khoo's "Mee Pok Man" (1996) and Royston Tan's "15" (2003).

