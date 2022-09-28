Hong Huifang nets Best Actress nomination at Golden Horse Awards for role in Korea-S'pore film 'Ajoomma'

It's a win for another locally directed film.

"Ajoomma", an upcoming Korea-Singapore movie, has clinched four nominations at the Golden Horse awards—a prestigious awards ceremony held annually in Taiwan, touted as the Chinese equivalent of the Oscars.

The film follows a K-drama obsessed widow from Singapore (played by Hong Huifang) who has spent most of her life caring for her family.

Now that her son (Shane Pow) has grown up, Hong's character tries to find new purpose in her life and embarks on a solo trip to Korea.

Besides Hong and Pow, "Ajoomma" also features Jung Dong-hwan and Kang Hyung-suk, with a guest appearance by "Hotel Del Luna" star Yeo Jin-goo.

Produced by Anthony Chen ("Ilo Ilo") and directed by first-time feature director He Shuming, the film is in the running for four awards at the upcoming 59th Golden Horse Awards:

Best Original Screenplay (He Shuming, Kris Ong)

Best New Director (He Shuming)

Best Leading Actress (Hong Huifang)

Best Supporting Actor (Jung Dong-hwan)

He and Hong, who were watching the nomination announcements together, screamed with joy when their names were announced, according to CNA Lifestyle.

Hong told the publication, “I really feel that my life and career have been worth living for all these years for this very special moment."

“I have no regrets in choosing this profession and dedicating my life to acting.”

The veteran actress posted on Instagram as well, expressing her happiness and gratitude toward friends, family, audiences, and Mediacorp.

She added that the nomination was another milestone in her 40-year acting career, and it has given her a huge boost going forward.

In a press release, He said that it's been "six years of hard work," adding that he's "so happy" for Hong and Jung on their deserving nominations.

"Ajoomma" will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on Oct. 7, and hit Singapore theatres on Oct. 27, with sneaks from Oct. 21-24.

Mark Lee was nominated in 2020

