Don Don Donki opening 13th outlet in Northpoint City on Oct. 6, 2022 as 12 outlets not enough

North side dwellers, it's time to rejoice.

Opening on Oct. 6

Don Don Donki will be opening its Northpoint City outlet on Oct. 6, 2022, from 10am.

This is the Japanese bargain store's 13th outlet in Singapore.

The upcoming outlet will have its own safari theme.

The store will be located in the mall's North Wing at Basement 1.

First outlet in the north

The opening of this outlet marks Donki's first outlet in the north.

Donki opened its first Singapore outlet in December 2017.

It now has outlets all over Singapore including Orchard Central, 100 AM, City Square Mall, Square 2, Clarke Quay Central, HarbourFront Centre, JCube, Jem, Downtown East, Suntec City, Tampines 1 and Waterway Point.

A new outlet in Jurong Point -- the third in Jurong -- is set to open soon.

Top image from Don Don Donki and Mandy How.