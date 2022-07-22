Back

Don Don Donki opening 13th outlet at Northpoint City by end-2022 as 12 outlets still not enough

Mandy How | July 22, 2022, 05:42 PM

Singaporeans' favourite store, Don Don Donki, is opening its 13th outlet in Northpoint City, Yishun.

The Japanese bargain store confirmed the rumour, which has been swirling around for months, in a media release on July 22.

A hoarding at basement one of the mall indicates that the store will be ready in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Photo via Don Don Donki

Like other Donki stores, this upcoming outlet will have its own wild safari theme.

In September 2021, store strategy division director Mak Hanawa told CNA that the bargain chain has plans to open 20 to 30 stores across the island, up from the 10 stores initially announced during their entry to Singapore.

Despite an increasingly well-established presence where its outlets are in most corners of Singapore, new store openings are still met with much enthusiasm from locals.

For new stores, shoppers can usually look forward to opening promotions and outlet-exclusive items.

In this case, eager shoppers can look out for chances to win free welcome goodie bags, on top of VIP passes that will allow them to skip the queue.

More details on the store's opening will be released on Donki's social media pages.

Fresh onigiri in City Square Mall

Separately, Donki has also revamped its Food Hall at City Square Mall.

The best part about this is probably the addition of Tomita Seimai, which offers freshly made onigiri and rice milling services.

The stall was first introduced at Donki's Orchard Central outlet, where its onigiris frequently sell out before the end of the day.

Photo via Don Don Donki's Facebook page

Photo via Don Don Donki's Facebook page

Top image by Mandy How

