Back

S'pore awaiting new HSR proposal from M'sia

Starting from scratch.

Tan Min-Wei | August 24, 2022, 04:03 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) has responded to Malaysian Prime Minister's Ismail Sabri Yaakob's Aug. 22 comments about reviving the cancelled Singapore to Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) "as soon as possible".

Good faith

MOT has replied positively over a proposed revival, saying:

"Singapore is willing to discuss any new proposal for a Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail from Malaysia in good faith, starting from a clean slate. We await details of a new proposal from Malaysia."

The HSR was to be a seven stop rail connection. It would have allowed travellers to go from Jurong to central Kuala Lumpur in 90 minutes.

Currently a flight between the two cities would take just over an hour, and a car journey would take about four and a half hours, not including any causeway jams or fights you might get into.

The journey between Singapore and KL is one of the busiest in the world, with over 80 flights a day during the pre-pandemic period.

The HSR project was signed in 2016 by the Barisan Nasional government of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, but was suspended in 2018, and finally canceled at the end of 2020.

But since the new government of Ismail Sabri came to power in 2021, the Malaysian government has suggested restarting the project.

During a leadership meeting between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Ismail Sabri, PM Lee noted the mutual agreement to terminate, but was open to the idea of a revival, according the New Straits Times.

Early discussions

MOT's statement has slightly different wording from what Ismail Sabri himself said on Aug. 22. He said that Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong is currently in discussions with his Singaporean counterpart S Iswaran, according to a report by Bernama.

But the MOT's reply that they await new proposals from their Malaysian counterparts indicates that such talks are at an early stage.

Related stories

Top image is an artist impression of the Kuala Lumpur Bandar Malaysia HSR Terminus

13-year-old cat in NUS UTown adopted, last day on campus Sep. 17, 2022

It will transition to its furever home from Sep. 18.

August 25, 2022, 02:28 AM

Tanjong Pagar accident: Coroner rules 5 deaths in burning car a traffic misadventure

Verdict out.

August 25, 2022, 01:51 AM

Fans of SNSD's Tiffany crowd at Orchard Road despite heavy rain

True SONEs.

August 24, 2022, 08:22 PM

Laksa with lobsters & prawn bisque with tonkotsu-style broth available at S’pore Food Festival

Happening now till Sep. 11.

August 24, 2022, 07:27 PM

'I will end your life right now man': St Andrew's Secondary School student threatens teacher

The teacher repeatedly yelled at the student not to touch him.

August 24, 2022, 06:30 PM

Bus captain falls asleep & crashes bus in Yishun injuring 3 passengers, gets 12 weeks jail

Dashcam footage from inside the bus captured the bus captain closing his eyes for three seconds before crashing.

August 24, 2022, 05:11 PM

7 in 10 in S'pore infected with Covid-19, new wave might be coming end of 2022

The next wave will likely comprise of many reinfections, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung.

August 24, 2022, 05:05 PM

MOE to increase transport & meal subsidies under Financial Assistance Scheme from 2023

Enhancements come amidst rising cost pressures.

August 24, 2022, 04:49 PM

Canopy cafe opens in Changi City Point with alfresco area, garden-themed dining experience

New place to take IG photos.

August 24, 2022, 04:19 PM

Body of missing worker retrieved from waters near Keppel Shipyard: SCDF

A Keppel Shipyard spokesperson said it is working closely with authorities to conduct thorough investigations.

August 24, 2022, 04:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.