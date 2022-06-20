S'poreans on tour bus stuck for over 4 hours along Second Link on Saturday despite leaving at 7:30am

Singaporean tourists headed to Malaysia via the Second Link on Saturday, June 18 were stuck in traffic for over four hours, despite leaving Singapore as early as 7:30am.

Malaysia media The Star reported that a tour group that left Singapore to visit Melaka that day had to wait for over four hours for immigration clearance at the Malaysia checkpoint.

The jam was a tip-off from a tour guide, Henry Gomez.

Only one bus lane open

Gomez said about the 11 Singapore tourists were travelling with him: "They were frustrated not only because of the long wait but also as they could see that public and factory buses were given priority at the immigration clearance while tour buses were told to make way."

"It is extremely unfair and could also tarnish the reputation of our tourism industry to visitors who are looking forward to spending their time in Malaysia.

"The authorities should not allow this to continue."

Only one out of the two lanes for buses were opened for immigration clearance on Saturday.

He added: "This caused a very slow crawl. The authorities should open up all counters at both lanes in order to give travellers a smoother ride."

"There will be a durian tour between June 25 and 26 where a total of 50 buses are expected to ferry passengers from Singapore to Johor."

"If the situation persists, I believe we will see a longer wait and more frustrated visitors."

Did not reach Melaka by noon

A Singaporean, who was identified as Teo, said she had to cancel some of her plans due to the slow traffic.

"I frequently travel across the border even before the pandemic but this is the first time I have had such an experience," she said.

She also said she expected to reach Melaka by noon.

It was not reported what time they arrived in Melaka, but they were understood to be at immigration around noon.

Jam will impact Malaysia tourism

Johor Tourist Guides Association chairman Jimmy Leong Wie Kong said the problem will cause an impact on Malaysia's tourism sector.

Leong said: "The authorities should find better ways to clear the tour buses, which are carrying tourists who are coming to spend their money here."

"The first impression at the entry point has killed the millions of ringgit we have spent on promotion and marketing the state and the country."

