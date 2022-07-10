Back

Chaos at Tuas Second Link as woman plucks out another car's licence plate, throws it at windshield

???

Ashley Tan | July 10, 2022, 11:30 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A bit of a kerfuffle recently took place on the Second Link between Singapore and Malaysia.

The video, which was posted by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, has garnered over 9,800 shares within a day.

Reportedly taking place in the morning of Jul. 9, 2022, the incident saw a woman single-handedly attempting to stop a car from moving forward.

Kerfuffle

The road towards the Malaysian checkpoint appears to be jam-packed with vehicles, but as a black car inches forward, a woman was filmed doing her mighty best to push against it.

She then tears off its licence plate and swings it around to fling it at the black car's windshield.

Video from SG Road Vigilante / FB

As she saunters away, a man in a Yishun Innova Junior College shirt emerges from a stationary red Singapore-registered car up ahead.

The man then runs over to the black car, but it was not to offer assistance.

Instead, he throws up two middle fingers, while the woman holds him back.

The pair then quickly return to their car when the driver of the black car exits his vehicle to retrieve the tossed licence plate.

Video from SG Road Vigilante / FB

Stands in front of car

Another clip filmed from the dashcam of the black car depicts the woman calmly standing in the middle of the lane, preventing the vehicle from moving forward.

At one point, she brings out her phone to film the car and the people inside, who can be heard calling her a "crazy woman".

A man inside the car says that he will call the police. This does not deter the woman, who nods and smirks at the driver and passengers.

Other vehicles start to sound their horn, and she vigorously gestures for them to move on and filter past her and the car.

Video from SG Road Vigilante / FB

It is uncertain what incited the woman's anger, but a Facebook user who uploaded a similar video said that the dispute started over switching lanes. This possibility was reported by Zaobao as well.

The videos also do not show how the conflict was resolved in the end.

You can watch the full video here.

Top photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB

Parents in S'pore raising S$1.5 million for growth-stimulating drug after baby diagnosed with dwarfism

Those with dwarfism have short statures and experience disproportionate growth, among other medical complications.

July 10, 2022, 06:31 PM

S$2,000 fine for man who scratched Tesla car at Clementi after being 'annoyed' at the way it was driven

Caught in 4k.

July 10, 2022, 04:21 PM

M'sian police investigating case of licence plate-plucking by woman at Tuas Second Link

It has been classified as a case of mischief.

July 10, 2022, 03:43 PM

Free Mr. Softee ice cream, Banana Latte or Banana Milk at 7-Eleven S'pore with any purchase till July 12, 2022

Sweet.

July 10, 2022, 03:37 PM

Sri Lankan riot: Protesters set PM's house on fire & swim in president's private pool

The president is resigning, while the PM has offered to resign.

July 10, 2022, 12:41 PM

Ice cream in China doesn't melt, comes under fire from netizens, sparks investigations

Will it melt in your stomach?

July 10, 2022, 10:50 AM

PM Lee & other S'pore leaders pay tribute to Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe

PM Lee called him "a good friend of Singapore".

July 10, 2022, 09:52 AM

My foreign domestic worker attempted suicide by falling down 3 floors from my Jurong home

She was only with my family for four months.

July 10, 2022, 05:18 AM

S'pore car parked in KSL City Mall in JB has rims & tyres removed

Gone in 60 seconds. Wheels version.

July 10, 2022, 04:53 AM

NSmen ‘free to decide’ usage of S$100 NS55 credits, including encashing them: MINDEF

NSmen may wish to consider whether such methods might incur extra fees, said MINDEF.

July 09, 2022, 11:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.