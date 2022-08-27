S'pore Buddhist Federation 'grateful' for 377A repeal & 'meaningful edification of marital and family values'

Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) said it is "grateful" for the upcoming repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code.

It also said that it is grateful for the meaningful edification of marital and family values "we hold dear as a society".

377A to be repealed

Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong announced that Section 377A will be repealed, adding that Constitution will be amended to protect the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman from being challenged in court during his National Day Rally speech on Aug. 21.

Various religious organisations in Singapore have responded to PM Lee's announcement by releasing their respective statements, albeit with differing reactions.

SBF released its most recent statement on Aug. 26. It is the latest religious organisation to comment on the matter.

Aug. 26 statement

In its Aug. 26 statement, SBF said: "We are grateful for the proposed repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code in tandem with the meaningful edification of marital and family values we hold dear as society."

"Instead of a zero-sum game, healthy facilitation of pathways to grow genuine conversations and understanding of lived experience is key to soothing tensions that may have built over time."

Noting that Section 377A has drawn "considerable debate since 2007", SBF said the differences in views has caused "animosity and discontent" and divided advocates and opponents in recent years.

The organisation said it is now time to move forward with middle-ground dialogue, in order to prevent further polarisation and division among the citizenry.

Society needs to be inclusive and cohesive, now more than ever, in order to overcome the challenges of unprecedented international crises and geopolitical tension.

It urged individuals to "stand in solidarity with all in compassion", and to work closely with the government in order to "look deeply into the genuine inter-generational needs of families in Singapore."

SBF's initial statement on Aug. 25

Prior to this, SBF released a statement online on Aug. 25. The statement was later amended.

While the Aug. 26 statement mostly echoed its predecessor, there are a few differences, chiefly in the opening sentence where SBF said it was "relieved that the sanctity of institution of marriage and family will be fortified will be fortified along with the proposed repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code".

The organisation went on to express its support for the move, saying "Wholesome family and virtue of filial piety are basic tenets of Buddha's teachings."

It also stressed in the earlier statement that "we must agree to disagree on this divisive issue".

SBF noted the polarising effects and "ensuing animosity" that 377A had on its advocates and opponents in both its Aug. 25 and 26 statements.

You can read SBF's full statement from Aug. 26 here.

