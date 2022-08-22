Disappointment, acceptance, relief: 34 religious, social, & LGBTQ+ groups’ responses to 377A repeal

[Update on Aug. 23, 2022: A previous version of this article cited an old statement from PERGAS. This article has since been updated to include PERGAS' statement on Aug. 22, 2022 on the repeal of Section 377A.]

In his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug. 21), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the Singapore government will repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code and decriminalise sex between men.

PM Lee said there would also be amendments to the Constitution to protect the current legal definition of marriage as between one man and one woman, so that it cannot be challenged in court.

Mothership has collated the responses to the announcement from these religious leaders/organisations:

Religious leaders and organisations

Alliance of Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches of Singapore

The Alliance of Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches of Singapore (APCCS), which represents over 80 local churches, expressed disappointment with the government's decision to repeal Section 377A.

However, the alliance said that it welcomes the move to amend the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage.

"The decision to remove a moral marker as weighty as S377A signals a rewriting of acceptable sexual relationships, and celebrates homosexuality as being characteristic of a mainstream social environment. At the same time, APCCS welcomes Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s assurances that the government will continue to uphold families as the basic building blocks of society, and keep its policies on family and marriage unchanged in an effort to maintain prevailing norms and social values of society."

APCCS also called for the government to "consider carefully the extensive downstream impact the repeal brings upon policies touching on marriage, families, education, housing and more".

It added that should the matter be put to a parliamentary vote, the party whip should be lifted so that Members of Parliament (MPs) can fully represent the voice of all Singaporeans, including the religious, and vote according to the feedback they have received from the ground.

The alliance further stated:

"The repeal of S377A contributes yet another layer of moral complexity to an already sexualised world – a world that prematurely exposes young children to ideas which require higher levels of physical and emotional maturity to handle. Against this backdrop, the Alliance expects that its pastors may have to care for an increasing number of people who seek help in understanding and dealing with same-sex attraction within their churches. In this area, the Alliance will continue to tap on available resources to equip member pastors to minister compassionately.

APCCS added that it "continues to equip member pastors" to care for people in matters of sexuality, marriage, and family, among others.

Chairman of APCCS, Yang Tuck Yoong, also voiced his opinion on the government's decision to repeal Section 377A, saying:

"The repeal is an extremely regrettable decision which will have a profound impact on the culture that our children and future generations of Singapore will live in. However, we also recognise that the government seeks to bring about a balance among many differing viewpoints on this matter. In particular, we strongly urge the government to entrench the definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman in the Singapore Constitution. That would be the most prudent way forward."

Buddhist Federation

The president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation, Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, attended the National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug. 21) evening.

After the event, he told the media in a doorstop interview:

"I think on the ground that Singaporeans are more mature and inclusive to accept that there's differences among Singaporeans, then we have to move forward from here, live harmoniously and work together for the advancement of Singapore despite our differences with each other, with respect, with trust. Either we have to work together, or dispute [among] ourselves. So in the end, for the good of Singapore, we must come together as one united Singaporeans."

Seck added that having a clear definition for marriage in the Constitution is a good move so as to prevent court challenges that will further divide the society.

Hindu Advisory Board

In a statement to the media, the Hindu Advisory Board said that it is in agreement with the government's decision to repeal Section 377A.

The Board said:

"Everyone should be treated equally as part of God’s creation, regardless of their sexual orientation. Everyone has a right to live his or her life as they wish and with whom they wish. This should be accepted and respected, as long as they conduct themselves within the law and cause no harm to others in society. We are in agreement with the decision to repeal Section 377A as the behaviour of individuals in private, is within their own right, as long as it is with willing and mutually agreeable partners and not under force or duress. The repealing of Section 377A is a separate issue from the definition of the Institution of Marriage. We believe that the Institution of Marriage should be between a man and a woman, and that position should be protected. Any move to formalise, strengthen and protect this definition of a marriage, that is, between a man and a woman, is thus welcomed."

MUIS

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, the top religious leader for Muslims in Singapore, was present at the National Day Rally.

In a doorstop interview with the media after the event, Nazirudin commented on the government's decision to repeal Section 377A, saying:

"I think we must acknowledge that this is a very complex social issue, and a tough balancing act for everyone — for the government, for religious groups and leaders, and also for society. Even as we hold on to different values, aspirations, and orientations, I don't think we should let hate and contempt for differences to win. And it's important that even for religious groups like the Muslim community, our religious values and teachings continue to guide us in all that we do even as the laws change, but our religious values remain the same. We hope that those who disagree with our view on sexuality and on marriage can understand why religious groups like the Muslim community will want to preserve and strengthen the institution of marriage, and we are glad that the government has given an indication to do so, to reflect the norms of our society. I think it's important that MUIS (the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore), the religious groups will continue to work with the government to strengthen the institution of marriage and families to educate our community with the values of our religion [and] at the same time, respecting the differences that are out there, and to ensure that our society remains cohesive and intact even as we have different aspirations and different ways of looking at life and relationships."

On Monday (Aug. 22), a day after PM Lee made the announcement, MUIS issued a press release, giving religious advice to the Muslim community.

According to MUIS, Islam emphasises the building of families through marriage between male and female as the basic foundation of society.

Islam forbids also all other forms of sexual relationships and unions, MUIS said.

It added that a particular change in law or legislation in the country does not mean that the Muslims' way of life will change too.

MUIS said:

"The Shariah (Islamic law) places importance on human dignity, respect and peaceful relations. These values are crucial as we navigate complex socio-religious issues today. As Muslims, we should treat everyone with full dignity and respect. Everyone, regardless of their sexual orientations, must feel safe in our society and institutions. As such, Muslims should uphold the best of character, charity and compassion, in dealing with others, even with whom we disagree. At the same time, we reject any form of bullying and harassment in an increasingly contested public sphere. The Muslim community has the right to preserve its religious and family values especially when these are directly challenged or disputed. Any form of LGBTQ+ advocacy should respect the values that the Muslim community holds dear in practicing its faith. If our religious values and beliefs are challenged openly and aggressively, this will inevitably transform the public space into one that is confrontational and divisive. We must work towards preventing any differences in orientation and worldview from turning into clashes and conflicts which will weaken our society. We call upon members of our community to deepen the love for our faith in all its dimensions and to teach our children the same. As the religious authority, MUIS will continue to support all efforts to strengthen Islamic values in all religious instruction and curriculum for the community. This is undoubtedly a great test of our empathy, respect, compassion and principledness in dealing with the teachings of our faith in a complex and more open world. It requires a delicate balance and constant engagement with wisdom and compassion, so that we can co-exist peacefully amidst differences in worldviews and orientations."

National Council of Churches of Singapore

The National Council of Churches of Singapore (NCCS) said, in a three-page statement, that while it accepts the government's decision to repeal Section 377A, it does not see the need for the repeal.

"While recognising and not expecting other citizens to share in our sense of public morality and our conception of the common good, we believe that the status quo of retaining s377A with no proactive enforcement is able to achieve the delicate balance sought between the opposing interests of various groups, and in that way maintain social cohesion. On the one hand, retaining s377A serves as a bulwark against the advancement of alternative conceptions of public morality in relation to sexuality matters that challenge traditional conceptions of the marriage and family institution. This addresses the concerns of the religious or more conservative constituents within our society. On the other hand, the non-enforcement of s377A accommodates the concerns of those who embrace a same-sex lifestyle and allows them to have 'space … to live their lives and to contribute to society.' (quoting from PM Lee's speech on 377A in Parliament in 2007)"

NCCS added that it appreciates the government's assurance that, in repealing Section 377A, it will uphold and safeguard the institution of marriage.

The council then appealed to the government to directly express a definition of marriage in the Constitution and declare that only such marriages will be recognised in Singapore.

"In our view, this move achieves a more robust safeguard than the alternative of including a constitutional provision that references the relevant provisions of the Women's Charter or Interpretation Act and shields them from constitutional challenge.

Nonetheless, NCCS said it recognises that "the government's move serves to replace the symbolic role of s377A as a moral signifier".

NCCS subsequently said it sees "no basis for any further liberalisation" of policies or content for the downstream government institutions or statutory boards, such as in public housing or education, in light of the repeal of Section 377A.

"We are concerned that the repeal of s377A will lead to a beginning and intensification of the contention and advocacy for domestic partnership arrangements or civil unions to be instituted and legalised in Singapore, on the same argument of guaranteeing constitutional rights for all citizens regardless of their sexual orientation," NCCS said.

NCCS also sought the assurance of the government that the religious freedom of churches will be protected as they "continue to teach against same-sex sexual acts and highlight such acts, along with other sexual acts like adultery, fornication, or premarital sex, as sins that go against the clear teaching of the Bible".

The council added pastors and counsellors who offer a "distinctively Christian approach" in their counselling should also be protected and not be compelled to adopt "LGBTQ+-affirming only" strategies.

NCCS further stated that it is concerned that abolishing Section 377A will lead to "an intensification of the celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, especially in companies or corporations that support LGBTQ+ activism".

The organisation urged the Government to make provisions in the tripartite guidelines on fair employment practices to allow individuals to report cases of "reverse discrimination" in relation to not supporting LGBTQ+ activism that they might have observed or experienced at the workplace.

"In conclusion, we recognise that public views on sexuality matters remain contentious and highly sensitive, and they have a potential to divide society. In order that we remain as one people, we call on the church to maintain the social cohesion that we have enjoyed in Singapore throughout the decades, even as our views on this issue may differ."

PERGAS

The Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (PERGAS) released a statement on Aug. 22, saying:

"In response to the announcement made during the 2022 National Day Rally, Pergas reiterates the importance of preserving and strengthening the family policies and values in Singapore, including safeguarding the definition and institution of marriage and upholding a stable society with traditional heterosexual family values. Pergas strongly supports the action to amend Singapore’s constitution to protect the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman. We urge the amendment to take place soonest possible. The Islamic view and position prohibiting same sex marriage and intercourse are clear and must not be deviated. This basis formed the majority view of the Islamic scholars and the Muslim community. However, as Singaporean Muslims, we are still responsible for ensuring the peace of our country by expressing our views respectfully. Our moral beliefs and values should also not be dependent on the state law. Instead we should increase our effort to understand the complex issue better, uphold Islamic morals and strengthen family values within our family and community. This also means we should further enhance our Islamic education in discussing sexuality, marriage and family. Pergas is committed to our effort in nurturing and producing a generation of God-conscious individuals, families and communities that will develop a responsive approach that integrates knowledge, virtues and right actions in managing complex issues of the present and future challenges and the ever-changing values and definitions. Pergas sincerely hopes that members of the society, especially the Muslim community, should never isolate, exclude or insult those who feel they belong to the LGBTQ community and urge Muslims to approach and interact with them with kindness and compassion (rahmah) and to support them to uphold the true teachings and beauty of Islam."

Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore posted a statement on its website and Facebook page, saying that it does not seek to criminalise members of the LGBTQ community.

However, it sought the protection of family and marriage "according to natural law", adding that it is necessary to enshrine and define marriage as between a man and a woman in the Constitution before Section 377A is removed.

Here is the Catholic Church's full statement:

"With regards to the repeal of S377A, we do not seek to criminalise the LGBTQ, for they too are children of God and loved by Him. However, we seek protection of the family and marriage according to natural law; and our rights to teach and practise them unhindered. We must not allow reverse discrimination to take place against those who believe in marriage as defined between a man and a woman. To ensure that this protection is not challenged easily, it is thus necessary that it be enshrined and defined in our Constitution before S377A is removed. Otherwise, we will be taking a slippery road of no return, weakening the fabric of a strong society which is founded on the bedrock of holistic families and marriages. We take comfort that this safeguard will be looked at seriously in Parliament as assured by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong."

Sikh Advisory Board

Chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board Malminderjit Singh, who attended the National Day Rally, told the media after the event:

"I have actually consulted members of the Sikh Advisory Board on this issue, as well as heads of the Sikh religious institutions. And it is very clear from the Sikh point of view and the Sikh code of conduct that marriages, in the Sikh faith, are between a man and a woman. But at the same time, also important in the Sikh faith, are the ideas of compassion, love, equality and inclusiveness. So in that regard, I think [the repeal of Section 377A] is a pragmatic one, especially since the Section itself has never been enforced."

Taoist Federation

In a statement to The Straits Times, chairman of Singapore Taoist Federation Tan Thiam Lye said: "We neither oppose nor support repeal [of Section 377A]."

Mothership has reached out to the federation for further comments and will update this article if they respond.

Social advocacy and LGBTQ+ rights groups

AWARE

The Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) Singapore celebrated the repeal of 377A, in posts on its Facebook and Twitter pages on Aug. 21.

"Today a stain on our nation’s history is finally lifted. [...] We are relieved that this government has stepped up to meet the mores of today’s Singapore."

Addressing the proposed measures to amend the constitution relating to marriage, AWARE shared that it appreciated the government's decision for further changes to be made by Parliament rather than in the courts, and that it looked forward to the upcoming parliamentary debate.

It shared that it also expected more LGBTQ+ persons to come out to family, friends, and colleagues moving forward, while also anticipating some backlash in anti-gay behaviours, such as hate speech and moral panic.

As such, AWARE shared its hope for upcoming anti-discrimination legislation to protect against discrimination, "both direct and indirect, on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation".

This extends to institutions and organisations, which AWARE emphasised needed to take "proactive steps" to welcome their LGBTQ members, and commit to policies that can ensure their inclusion and belonging.

AWARE also noted that schools should take care to provide formal support for LGBTQ+ students, especially those who experience bullying.

"We urge MOE to provide clear guidelines and resources to help schools provide sensitive, progressive support to LGBTQ+ students and teachers. As LGBTQ students need sexuality education, too, MOE schools must include comprehensive, LGBTQ+-affirming content in sexuality education curriculae."

MARUAH

MARUAH, a human rights non-governmental organisation in Singapore, shared an appreciation for the government’s recognition of shifting societal attitudes towards gay people over time, as part of its decision to repeal Section 377A.

"Section 377A has been seen as a symbol of discrimination and stigma against LGBTQ+ people here in Singapore. Such discrimination undermines the human rights principles in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights."

Like the LGBTQ+ rights groups, MARUAH re-iterated that this was just the first step towards protecting the human rights of LGBTQ+ people in Singapore, and a long journey ahead remained.

"We hope that the Singapore government will go from strength to strength in this respect from hereon. This is a step in making equality meaningful."

Oogachaga

Oogachaga, a LGBTQ+ organisation that has worked with individuals in the community since 1999, expressed that it was relieved and grateful that the government was "collectively taking a stand to do the right thing for Singapore and Singaporeans".

In a joint statement by Bryan Choong, chairman of Oogachaga and Leow Yangfa, executive director of Oogachaga, the pair shared that they welcomed debate about the advantages of decriminalising “consensual intimacy” between adult men in private.

They opined that with Section 377A repealed, it will not only improve the lives of LGBTQ+ Singaporeans and their families, but bring other benefits to business, trade, and Singapore’s international reputation "as a progressive, developed economy".

They also noted that there is "no need" for families and marriage to be protected from the LGBTQ+ community, as many of these individuals are already in them.

Pink Dot, The T Project & 20 other LGBTQ+ rights groups

In a joint community statement by 22 LGBTQ+ rights groups, including Pink Dot SG and The T Project, the groups stated that they were "relieved" by the government’s decision to repeal Section 377A, as organisations supporting the "equality and inclusion of the LGBTQ community in Singapore".

The statement was issued by Pink Dot SG on behalf of the other LGBTQ+ organisations on Aug. 21.

The statement said:

"The repeal of Section 377A, while long overdue, is a significant milestone and a powerful statement that state-sanctioned discrimination has no place in Singapore. For everyone who has experienced the kinds of bullying, rejection and harassment enabled by this law, repeal finally enables us to begin the process of healing."

In response to the government's move to amend the constitution to prevent future legal challenges to the definition of marriage, however, the LGBTQ+ groups expressed disappointment.

"Any move by the government to introduce further legislation or constitutional amendments that signal LGBTQ+ people as unequal citizens is disappointing. We urge the government not to heed recent calls from religious conservatives to enshrine the definition of marriage into the Constitution."

While rejoicing in the repeal of Section 377A as a "hard-won victory", the organisations added that the repeal of the law is only the "first step" on the road towards "full equality" for LGBTQ+ individuals.

In the wake of 377A, the "immediate priorities" of the LGBTQ+ organisations will be to tackle the "areas of discrimination" that the community continues to face.

This includes "at home, in schools, workplaces, and in housing and health systems".

The groups noted: "The true impact of repeal will be determined by how the people of Singapore respond to it, and treat each other, in the days and months to come. We must, in the face of potential backlash, strengthen ties within our community and look out for one another."

Top image by Mothership.