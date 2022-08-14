Back

NS55 credits can be used at any McDonald's outlet in S'pore

For dine-in, drive-thru, and takeaway only.

Lean Jinghui | August 14, 2022, 04:28 PM

Last month, it was announced that about one million past and present national servicemen (NSmen) would receive S$100 of NS55 credits from July 1.

Aside from encashing the S$100 NS55 credits at Sheng Shiong ATMs, or transferring them onto a YouTrip card for overseas use, here's another way they can be used.

Eat for free at McDonald's

According to a Facebook post by McDonald's Singapore on Aug. 14, you can now redeem your NS55 credits at McDonald's across the island.

McDonald's added that the initiative is an independent one, launched by the local branch of the global fast food chain.

According to McDonald's, one simply has to use the LifeSG app when making payment for your McDonald's item or meal, at any outlet.

If ordering at the self-ordering kiosk, you need to select the cash payment option in order to use the NS55 credits.

You can also opt to use your credits for partial payment at the cash counter, and choose to pay for the remaining with cashless options.

Cannot be used for delivery orders

However, there is one caveat.

According to McDonald's, the NS55 credits can only be used for dine-in, drive-thru, and takeaway only.

This is because McDonald's requires physical scanning of the QR code (Scan and Pay via PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR) to redeem the NS55 credits.

The credits cannot be used for delivery orders, corporate orders or gift certificates.

Top image via LifeSG and McDonald's Singapore Facebook 

