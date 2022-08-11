Back

Fugitive couple in luxury goods scam caught in JB, to face charges in S'pore

They went to Malaysia after fleeing to Thailand.

Belmont Lay | August 11, 2022, 06:53 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A fugitive couple, who allegedly scammed millions of dollars from luxury goods buyers, were arrested in Johor Bahru on Aug. 11, CNA and Straits Times reported.

They fled Singapore about a month ago by hiding in a lorry container compartment.

Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 26, and his Thai wife, Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, are accused of taking millions of dollars from their customers but failing to delivery luxury bags and watches.

Hiding in JB

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday it received information from the Royal Thai Police on Wednesday that Pi and Pansuk may be hiding in a hotel in Johor Bahru.

The Singapore police then sought the Royal Malaysia Police's help to find the couple.

The couple was arrested by Malaysian police on Thursday and handed over to SPF.

Arrest warrants and Interpol red notices were issued against them.

This was after at least 180 police reports involving the two companies they were behind, Tradenation and Tradeluxury, were lodged since June.

They will be charged in court on Friday, SPF said.

Two others already charged

Two Malaysian men have already been charged with helping the couple escape Singapore.

They were charged with conspiring to arrange for the couple to be smuggled out in a Malaysia-registered lorry through Tuas Checkpoint on July 4.

The men, Mohamad Fazli Abdul Rahman, 38, and lorry driver Mohamed Alias, 40, have said they want to plead guilty.

They have been remanded in Singapore since they were arrested as they are flight risks.

Pi, who was born in Fujian province in China, was initially arrested in Singapore on June 27.

He had his passport impounded and was released on bail on June 28, pending the completion of investigations.

Pansuk was assisting the police with investigations and surrendered her passport to officers on June 30.

They could not be contacted subsequently.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

Pop-up Cinnamoroll-themed cafe at Orchard Central from Aug. 19, 2022

Money Cinnamorolling out of your wallet.

August 12, 2022, 10:59 AM

NTUC to reach out to at least 20,000 S'porean workers via new year-long engagement exercise

To better understand workers' needs.

August 12, 2022, 10:01 AM

Man, 65, marries woman, 19, in Indonesia, gets divorced 2 months later

The reason for the divorce was not disclosed.

August 12, 2022, 03:29 AM

Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves S'pore for Thailand

He holds a diplomatic passport.

August 12, 2022, 12:33 AM

Cameraman, 49, behind NDP Crying Man also captured photogenic spectator at 2015 parade

Through his years of experience, Jamid has honed a certain instinct for when a "moment" is about to occur.

August 11, 2022, 08:04 PM

Unique packaging, interesting flavours & specially-handcrafted: 3 mooncake brands to check out in 2022

Mooncake season.

August 11, 2022, 07:59 PM

Military picture that shows a Chinese ship terrifyingly close to Taiwan is supposedly a fake

The Chinese ship appeared closer to Taiwan than it really was.

August 11, 2022, 07:11 PM

Are you lactose intolerant? Here’s why most Asians are.

Hint: It’s linked to both science and history.

August 11, 2022, 07:00 PM

Seoul to ban basement homes seen in 'Parasite' movie after family dies while trapped in flood water

Such homes are usually rented out to people on low incomes and are known for their poor living conditions.

August 11, 2022, 06:37 PM

I waited at MBS for 12 hours to party with Jackson Wang at Marquee but it was worth it

He splashed water on me.

August 11, 2022, 06:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.