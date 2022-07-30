2nd man charged for helping fugitive in alleged luxury goods scam flee S'pore illegally

A second man has been charged with helping 26-year-old Singaporean Pi Jiapeng flee Singapore illegally.

Pi and his wife, 27-year-old Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, are involved in the recent major luxury goods scam in Singapore.

Malaysian man charged

According to CNA, Mohamad Fazli Abdul Rahman, a 38-year-old Malaysian man, faces one charge of conspiring with another Malaysian man, 40-year-old Mohamed Alias.

The pair had allegedly arranged for Pi to hide in the container compartment of a Malaysian registered lorry as it left Singapore.

Fazli was arrested in Malaysia, CNA reported.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$6,000.

Lorry driver was previously charged

Alias, who was the driver of the lorry, was charged earlier this month with helping both Pi and Siriwipa leave Singapore illegally.

Alias allegedly drove the vehicle containing the couple at about 7:25pm on July 4 at Tuas Checkpoint's departure cargo section.

Background on the case

Pi and Siriwipa allegedly did not fulfil numerous luxury goods orders after collecting advance payment from over 200 individuals in Singapore.

On June 27, Pi was arrested for alleged cheating offences.

He was released on bail the next day after his passport was impounded as the investigation was pending completion.

Siriwipa, who also assisted the police with investigations, surrendered her passport on June 30.

However, the couple became uncontactable shortly after and illegally fled Singapore on July 4.

Warrants for their arrest and Interpol red notices have been issued against the couple.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the couple is likely to have swindled more than the widely reported figure of S$32 million dollars.

However, CNA puts the figure at at least S$20 million, according to the victims who had made police reports as of July 17.

Following the numerous accusations, the Ministry of Law suspended the couple's business registration under the precious stones and precious metals act.

Tradenation, along with the couple's other company Tradeluxury, are being investigated by the Singapore Police Force.

Top images via Mothership reader & Jefry Y. Darsono/Google Maps.