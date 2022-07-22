M'sian lorry driver, 40, charged for helping fugitive couple in luxury goods fiasco flee S'pore illegally

A Malaysian man has been charged with helping a couple flee Singapore illegally.

The Singapore couple is alleged to have cheated more than 200 people of millions of dollars in a recent infamous luxury goods fiasco.

Faces two charges

On Jul. 22, Mohamed Alias, a 40-year-old lorry driver, was charged with helping a 26-year-old Singaporean, Pi Jiapeng, flee the country, according to CNA.

He was previously charged on Jul. 15 for helping Pi's wife, 27-year-old Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, leave Singapore by the same means.

Hid them in Malaysia-registered lorry

Mohamed did so by allowing the couple to hide in the container compartment of a Malaysia-registered lorry, which bore the licence plate number JUH 7245.

CNA reported that the lorry driver was allegedly driving the vehicle containing the couple at Tuas Checkpoint's departure cargo section at 7:25pm on Jul. 4.

If found guilty, Mohamed may face between six months and two years in jail, as well as a fine of up to S$6,000, for each offence.

Background

Siriwipa and Pi allegedly did not fulfil numerous luxury goods orders, after collecting advance payment from over 200 individuals in Singapore.

Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News put the couple's criminal proceeds at S$32 million, and subsequently reported that the figure could reach as high as S$50 million worth of luxury goods and cash.

CNA puts the figure at at least S$20 million thus far, according to the scam victims who had made police reports as of Jul. 17.

Following the numerous accusations, the Ministry of Law suspended Tradenation's, the couple's business, registration under the precious stones and precious metals act.

This act is for the purposes of anti-money laundering and countering the financing terrorism only.

Tradenation, along with the couple's other company Tradeluxury, are being investigated by the Singapore Police Force.

Warrants for their arrest and Interpol red notices have also been issued against the couple.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from khian88/Google Maps and Mothership reader for illustration purposes only