Back

Viral 'conversion clinic' on TikTok is actually 'LGBT-friendly' speakeasy on Neil Road

Now you know.

Lee Wei Lin | August 02, 2022, 09:01 PM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Earlier this week, a TikTok video of what was apparently a conversion clinic went viral, with the uploader expressing outrage with: "Wth. How is this even allowed?!?!"

The post has garnered over 236,000 views.

@liveleaveleefu gotta be kidding me...♬ abcdefu - GAYLE

Outside the space was a price list which included a S$300 one-hour session, or a S$555 two-hour session of conversion therapy. The doctor's name is listed as Dr Son. S. Hoe.

Photo via Cheryl Chin's Instagram

According to the BBC, conversion therapy "tries to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity", which entails "trying to stop or suppress someone from being gay, or from living as a different gender to their sex recorded at birth".

Not a clinic

After days of speculation, one of the owners of the Neil Road bar, Jasper Goh, has stepped forward to clear the air on what the "clinic" really is.

Goh confirmed in a series of Instagram stories that the Neil Conversion Clinic is "an LGBT friendly restaurant/bar that will be a safe space" for "curious kids and adults alike".

Photo via Jasper Goh's Instagram

Photo via Jasper Goh's Instagram

He added that there will be "no judgement (nor) fear, only fun".

The entrepreneur explained that the speakeasy's name was chosen as a "statement piece" and hopes that the space will be a "safe haven" for those who need support and love.

Police called after Titus Low spray-painted frontage

After the TikTok video went viral, OnlyFans creator Titus Low posted footage of himself spray-painting the exterior of the space.

@tituslowVisited Dr Son S Hoe earlier♬ original sound - Titus Low

Some questioned if Low spraying a giant "Fxxk you - Titus" was in violation of the law.

He has since clarified that he "decided to join in to advocate (...) the right to be yourself", and asked the public to stop calling the police.

Screenshot via Titus Low's Instagram

Goh confirmed they were aware of Low's actions, saying Low was simply "decorating" the front of the bar with his thoughts on someone trying to "get you to change who you really are".

The opening date for the bar will be announced "soon".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Conversion Therapy Clinic (@conversionclinic.sg)

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos via Luis Goh on Facebook & Jasper Goh on Instagram

'Fulfilling learning experience': Actor Christopher Lee on starting his golf apparel brand & new ambassadorship

Lee also shared about being the ambassador for a brand that’s new to him.

August 02, 2022, 08:02 PM

Fans flood Changi Airport T3 waiting for Jackson Wang to arrive

Woh.

August 02, 2022, 07:23 PM

S'pore losing more foreign nurses due to international competition: Rahayu Mahzam

Open borders have resulted in more international competition drawing nurses away from Singapore.

August 02, 2022, 07:12 PM

Taipei Taoyuan International Airport gets bomb threat letter attempting to 'stop Pelosi visit'

Three explosives will be planted at the airport, the letter read.

August 02, 2022, 07:00 PM

24-hour S'pore-JB bus service departs every 45 mins during 11pm-4am period

Low take-up rate initially.

August 02, 2022, 06:53 PM

Ng Eng Hen clarifies all young male new citizens are enlisted for national service, calls Leong Mun Wai's claims 'misleading'

Ng asked, "If pre-enlistees are misled into thinking that new citizens of their age are exempted, where will they have the heart to serve National Service?"

August 02, 2022, 06:46 PM

S’porean on trial for killing wife in UK by smothering her with pillow says he just wanted her to be 'quiet'

His trial is expected to last over a week.

August 02, 2022, 06:22 PM

Drunk man falls asleep on train tracks in Pattaya, loses legs as driver apparently thought he was a log

Could have been much worse.

August 02, 2022, 06:06 PM

S'pore could hit 40°C by 2045, but has measures in place to tackle rising heat

Minister Grace Fu shared about the government's three-pronged approach to mitigating and adapting to the heat.

August 02, 2022, 05:58 PM

Here are some of the most uniquely S'porean items in S'pore households

Just some Singaporean things to get into the National Day mood.

August 02, 2022, 05:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.