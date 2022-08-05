Back

Executive maisonette in Bukit Batok sold for S$1 million

Bukit Batok is now the fourth non-mature estate to join the million-dollar flat club.

Low Jia Ying | August 05, 2022, 03:58 PM

An executive maisonette in Bukit Batok was sold for S$1.005 million in July this year, making this the first HDB flat in the estate to change hands for more than a million dollars.

The flat is located at 289D Bukit Batok Street 25.

74.5 years left on lease

The executive maisonette spans 1,776 sq ft, and sits between the fourth and sixth storeys, according to HDB's resale flat price data.

The per square foot (psf) price works out to be about S$566.

It has 74 years and six months left on its lease.

Photo via Google Maps.

More million-dollar flats

The transacted price of S$1.005 million for this flat meant that Bukit Batok is now the fourth non-mature estate which have had HDB flats cross the million-dollar mark.

According to 99.co, the other estates are Hougang, Yishun, and Woodlands.

The Marine Parade estate, a mature estate, also saw its first million-dollar flat sold in July.

The five-room flat was sold for S$1.01 million, and it had 51 years and nine months left its lease.

July also saw a new record in HDB resale prices, when a five-room HDB flat at [email protected] sold for S$1.418 million.

Top photo via Google Maps

