Hougang executive HDB flat sells for S$1.073 million, estate's first million-dollar flat

An executive apartment at Block 852 Hougang Central was sold for S$1.073 million, according to 99.co.

This makes it the first of its kind to transact for over S$1 million in the non-mature estate of Hougang.

On market less than a month

The unit was on the open market for less than a month before it was snapped up, according to Kum Soon Ho, an agent with Propnex.

A video tour of the unit was uploaded to various social media sites and generated buzz.

More than 10 groups of buyers viewed the unit over two weekends, 99.co reported.

Background of flat

The 1,485 sqft unit is a single-floor HDB executive apartment built in 1999 -- a rarity.

Standard five-room flats these days are 1,290 sqft max.

HDB phased out executive apartments in the early 2000s.

Hougang is the ninth estate to see a million-dollar HDB flat change hands in a non-mature estate, according to 99.co.

Details about flat sold

The previous homeowners of the flat were said to be a young family.

They apparently played a vital role in the sale as they engaged in friendly conversation during viewings, 99.co reported.

A major factor for the successful quick sale was likely due to the extensive renovation and well-maintained interior of the flat, which gave the apartment a luxurious feel.

The kitchen, done up with an all-black colour scheme along with a built-in oven and hob, has wooden flooring, which is the same with the living area.

Other areas have marble flooring.

The location of the flat is also attractive.

It is a 3-minute walk from the Hougang Central bus interchange and Hougang MRT station.

The Cross Island Line (CRL) is currently being built to form an interchange in Hougang, shortening future commuting times to Serangoon North, Tavistock and Tampines North by up to 20 minutes.

Hougang Mall is just a 6-minute walk away, with Punggol Park a 13-minute walk away.

