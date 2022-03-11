Back

Bigger than normal Yishun flat sold for S$1.038 million

Asset appreciation.

Belmont Lay | March 11, 2022, 02:59 PM

An executive flat in Yishun sold for S$1.038 million in February 2022, the first time a public housing unit in Yishun has transacted above the million dollar figure, according to 99.co.

The sale comes hot on the heels of an overheated resale market as new flats are scheduled to take longer to build and complete owing to the pandemic.

Close to amenities

Located at Block 652 Yishun Avenue 4, the flat is not a typical four or five-room flat though, as per the 99.co and SRX report [PDF] on the HDB resale market in February.

At a total floor area of 2,013 sq ft, the flat is one of those units that likely has a spare room and a balcony.

Its psf price comes up to S$516.

A typical four-room flat is about 1,000 sq ft.

The flat is also conveniently located beside Safra Yishun, and across the road from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Yishun Park, and Yishun Pond.

It has about 63 years of its lease left.

1st time in four years non-mature estate flat sold for at least S$1 million

This was also the first time in four years that a flat in a non-mature estate has been sold for at least a million dollars.

The last time a flat in a non-mature estate was sold for at least S$1 million was in Hougang in January 2018.

The unit sold then was an executive maisonette.

Top photo via Google Maps

