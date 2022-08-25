Korean reality show looking for S'pore talents to form K-pop boyband, real life auditions on Sep. 4, 2022

Think you can be the next Jackson Wang?

Auditions for idol reality survival program "Boys Planet" are taking place in Singapore on Sep. 4, 2022.

The show, which will be aired on South Korean channel MNET, is on the lookout for local male talents to form the next global boyband.

MNET also created Korean girl group Kep1er from the "Girls Planet 999" reality competition:

Are you eligible?

There are three categories for the upcoming audition, which is organised by hellomello agency:

Vocal Rap Dance

If you are convinced that you are talented in any of these, there are still a few more eligibility hoops you have to jump through.

For one, you have to be a boy born before Jan. 1, 2010 (i.e. 13 years old and above as of 2022).

There are no limits on a participant's nationality and country of residence, as long as they are physically present in Singapore to attend the audition on Sep. 4, 2022.

Current or ex-trainees, contracted trainees, and debuted artistes under any companies can apply and participate as well.

Those who have been disqualified at other "Boys Planet" auditions are also allowed to apply, the organiser added.

What to prepare

If you meet all of the above criteria, congratulations.

You now have to prepare a song in your category that should be in either Korean or English. If you're doing vocal or rap, you'll have to perform without any musical accompaniment.

And if you're extra talented, you can take part in more than one category.

However, audition pieces should not exceed one minute.

You can take your first step to stardom here.

Top image via @kchartsofficial on Twitter