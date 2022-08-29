Another S'pore car seen pumping cheap Ron95 petrol in Johor 4 months after practice slammed

A Singapore-registered car was seen pumping government-subsidised Ron95 petrol in Johor, Malaysia on Aug. 27, more than four months after the practice was called out and signs have been put up at petrol kiosks to warn foreigners to stay away from the cheaper variety of fuel.

The incident took place at about 5:50pm at a Shell outlet at Taman Scientex, along Jalan Kong Kong, in Pasir Gudang.

The Singapore-registered vehicle is a seven-seater Toyota.

The man who was pumping the petrol was using the yellow petrol pump handle, which indicates that the nozzle dispenses Ron95 fuel, and is a standard way of differentiating the different grades of petrol throughout Malaysia.

According to China Press, the photo of the man pumping the Ron95 fuel was put up online by locals in the area who had witnessed the scene.

The photo was accompanied by a caption to instigate others to shame the person.

However, responses to the request said the photo-taker should have stepped up to stop the man from pumping the Ron95 petrol, instead of just taking a photo in the hopes of righting the wrong.

Petrol kiok attendants in Malaysia have been tasked to man pumps to prevent Singaporeans from pumping Ron95 fuel, it was previously reported.

Top photo via China Press