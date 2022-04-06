JB petrol operators stationing attendants at pumps to prevent illegal filling of Ron95 petrol

Petrol operators in Johor Bahru (JB) are stepping up efforts to prevent foreign-registered vehicles from pumping government-subsided Ron95 petrol.

Part of these efforts include stationing petrol station employees at the pump to observe foreign-registered vehicles as they fill up their tanks, Malaysian news site The Star reported.

Personnel from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry have also been patrolling petrol stations in Johor Bahru after videos of Singaporeans buying RON95 were circulated widely on social media.

Singaporean motorists reportedly "argue" with JB petrol station staff

A supervisor at a petrol station in Jalan Bukit Chagar in JB told The Star that he had to explain to customers driving Singapore-registered cars who want to pump Ron95 petrol that it is illegal to do so.

He also said that some customers would argue with petrol station staff over this issue, only for the staff to "firmly" insist that they can only pump Ron97 petrol according to the law.

The supervisor said their cashiers were now "required" to confirm with each customer purchasing Ron95 petrol that they were driving a Malaysia-registered vehicle.

He said that the Singaporeans would try to use pumps further away from the station's cashier counter or convenience store to avoid getting caught.

He added that they were able to stop these errant motorists in time as they had workers monitoring vehicles entering the station.

However, the manager said that some customers, unhappy with the restriction, would take their anger out on petrol station staff.

Malaysia authorities threaten S$640,000 fine for petrol operators

According to Malay Mail, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry in Malaysia has issued instructions to all petrol companies and petrol station operators near the Singapore border to ensure there are no illegal sales of Ron95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles.

A violation of the ban will result in a fine of no more than RM2 million (S$642,000) for companies or entities.

Malay Mail reported on Apr. 5 that the ministry has received seven complaints of subsidised petrol abuse, all in Johor.

Two petrol stations are currently under investigation, said the ministry.

Top photo via Google Maps