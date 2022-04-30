All 18 complaints of foreign vehicles pumping Ron95 came from Johor: M'sia authorities

Malaysia's Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs received 18 complaints regarding the sale of subsidised Ron95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles between Jan. 1, 2022 to Apr. 27, 2022.

All 18 complaints from Johor, majority from Johor Bahru

According to Nanyang Siang Pau, all 18 complaints were related to cases in the state of Johor, with a majority of it coming from Johor Bahru.

There were no such complaints originating from other states in Malaysia.

Malaysia's Minister for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Alexander Nanta Linggi said that the country's authorities are investigating the complaints.

He was speaking at a press conference after launching dedicated refuelling lanes for foreign vehicles at a Johor Bahru petrol station on Apr. 27. This was ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.

Authorities investigating

The Star quoted the minister who added: "So far, nine investigation papers have been opened up under the Control of Supplies Act.”

As part of investigations, the petrol station operators involved will have their statements recorded, reported Bernama.

The sale of Ron95 petrol to foreigners is an act punishable under Malaysian law.

Nanta said a fine will be imposed on petrol station operators found guilty of allowing the sale of subsidised Ron95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles, where companies could face a maximum RM2 million (~S$635,000) fine.

On the other hand, individuals who flout the Control of Supplies Act 1961 could face a maximum RM1 million (~S$317,000) fine, maximum three years' jail, or both.

However, Bernama reported that there are currently no plans to fine the owners of foreign-registered vehicles found infringing these laws.

Urged petrol station operators and public to cooperate

In the meantime, signs and warning notices have been put up at petrol stations to inform and warn the public that foreign-registered vehicles are prohibited from filling their vehicles with Ron95 petrol.

Additionally, there are also signs that will point foreign-registered vehicles to refuel at their designated fuel pumps.

He urged petrol station operators to assist Malaysian authorities by keeping a lookout for such incidents, especially over the upcoming Hari Raya holiday where a high volume of Singaporeans are expected to visit Johor.

Nanta also advised drivers of foreign-registered vehicles to abide by Malaysia's laws and "be disciplined and not use petrol that is not meant for them".

At the same time, Malaysian authorities will be ramping up their enforcement to prevent such incidents from happening.

Ex-Malaysia Prime Minister called out Singaporean vehicle previously

In a Facebook post on Apr. 3, former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak shared a photo showing a man was filling his Singapore-registered car with petrol from a pump with a yellow handle.

The yellow coloured pump dispenses Ron95 petrol, which has been heavily subsidised by the government to become the cheapest grade of petrol in Malaysia.

The sale of Ron95 petrol is typically reserved for Malaysians, after its sale to foreigners were prohibited from August 2010.

He said the Malaysia government is losing money each time a foreign-registered vehicle pumps the subsidised Ron95 petrol.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Alexander Nanta Linggi's and Najib Razak's Facebook