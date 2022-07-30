Xiang Yun & Pan Ling Ling selling 'healthier' mooncakes at S$168 for box of 4

Xiang Yun and Pan Ling Ling are selling traditional mooncakes this year under their brand Juxingji, which is also fronted by celebrity chef Cao Yong.

Each box of four mooncakes costs S$168, and comes with high grade pu'er tea, along with a food-grade reusable wooden box.

The flavours are:

1x mixed nuts

1x pandan kaya with single yolk

2x double yolk with white lotus paste

You can get your Juxingji mooncakes at a discounted price till the end of August:

Till Aug 9, 2022: S$117.60 per box (30 per cent discount)

per box (30 per cent discount) Aug 10 - Aug. 31, 2022: S$134.40 per box (20 per cent discount)

The trio's first offering was a healthy yusheng, which was also sold at S$138 in 2021, and S$168 this year.

Why so expensive?

At S$42 per mooncake -- the price without any discounts -- one might baulk at the price.

But Cao told Mothership they believe that their customers are paying for quality.

"The wooden box on its own is of good quality and buying it on its own from retail stores could cost you up to S$100," he explained. "The tea that comes with the set is also good quality tea which goes well with the mooncakes. We use all the best ingredients in our mooncakes as well."

With less sugar included in Juxingji's mooncakes, Cao declared that their offering is "healthier" than most mooncakes.

The chef added that the price of their mooncakes shouldn't be compared to most of those on the market, as their production cost "differs greatly". They're also keeping the number of sets available "very limited" to ensure consistency.

Cao averred, "It's the quality that you're paying for."

Pan and Xiang chimed in:

"What we want to give our customers is also the experience of gifting their loved ones with a nice gift. Our mooncakes come wrapped in a traditional-looking cloth, similar to the one that we used for the yusheng. We got feedback from our customers that their loved ones were very impressed with both the packaging and product, which we're very grateful for."

Taste tested

Cao quipped about how Xiang and Pan were so picky during the R&D (research and development) process that he's "confident that everyone who tries it will like it too."

The trio unanimously agreed that Pan was the most finicky, as she paid attention not only to the taste, but also how the ingredients were layered inside the mooncake.

Pan and Xiang also asked younger people to help with the taste test.

Xiang shared, "The younger generation prefers snowskin mooncakes to traditional ones, but we wanted to come up with something that would cater to all tastes and age groups."

Both actresses recalled how their respective broods -- Xiang has a 22-year-old daughter, Chen Yixin, and a 31-year-old son, Chen Xi, while Pan has two sons, Beckham, 22, and Kynaston, 20 -- were initially hesitant about trying the traditional mooncakes, but loved Juxingji's so much that they asked for more.

Limited quantities

Just like their yusheng, which they only sold 1,000 sets of, there will only be 800 sets of mooncakes up for grabs.

Out of the 800 sets, 200 have been reserved by their regulars.

When their website went live on July 29, they've already sold "about seven or eight boxes" -- which means there's less than 600 sets available.

They are only available for purchase online, as Juxingji does not have a physical store. Orders will be dispatched from Aug. 15, 2022.

Somewhat related stories

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Juxingji