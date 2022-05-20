Xiang Yun, 60, graduates from nutritionist course after juggling school & work for 1.5 years

A few local celebrities have returned to school to pick up new skills.

This includes Dennis Chew, who enrolled as a full-time student in Ngee Ann Polytechnic, and actor-comedian Suhaimi Yusof, who recently graduated from MDIS with first-class honours.

The latest name to join them is Xiang Yun, who has completed a 1.5-year diet and nutrition course.

The 60-year-old veteran actress is now a certified nutrition consultant.

Graduated from diet and nutrition course

The good news was shared by her husband Edmund Chen and son Chen Xi on Instagram.

The younger Chen said in his post that he did not expect himself to get emotional over Xiang's graduation.

"But I always remember how my mom loved to learn; how she never had the chance to complete her education journey due to financial challenges in those days. So, like many of them in that generation, she gave it up, started working for the family, and became the woman you knew on the screens."

Looking forward to applying what she's learnt

Edmund shared that Xiang had been busy juggling school and work, memorising scripts while studying theories related to nutrition.

He added that he is happy her hard work has paid off.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Xiang revealed that she started working after Secondary 4.

Xiang also said she was happy to have graduated from the course.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Edmund Chen's and Chen Xi's Instagram accounts