2 lucky fans bump into Korean star Wi Ha-joon in Clarke Quay on weekday night

Best day at work.

Belmont Lay | July 13, 2022, 03:32 PM

Two women working in Clarke Quay on a Thursday night bumped into Korean actor Wi Ha-joon when he was out and about town.

Wi, who has been in Singapore since landing here on June 29, is shooting scenes for an upcoming K-drama, "Little Women" ("Jageun Assideul"), with co-star Kim Go-eun.

In a TikTok video posted on Friday, July 8, the pair of fans, who were apparently working at a F&B establishment in the watering hole area, spotted Wi and posed for photos and videos with him.

Wi, who was wearing a cap and face mask, was apparently still recognisable in his get-up.

Responses to the video were of envy and jealousy, and reflected other fans hyperventilating behind their keyboards.

Taking time out to visit Singapore

The most recent social media posting by Wi on July 13 showed that he has also taken some time out to visit Universal Studios Singapore in Sentosa.

A post shared by 위하준 Wi Ha Jun (@wi__wi__wi)

