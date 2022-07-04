Truck crashing into 2 cars in S'pore CBD part of filming for Korean drama series

A video of a truck crashing into two cars at the junction of Robinson Road and McCallum Street has caused concern online.

However, it turns out, it was part of a film set for an upcoming Korean drama series "Little Women", which stars South Korean actors Wi Ha-joon and Kim Go-eun.

Robinson Road cordoned off

A stretch of Robinson Road from Capital Tower to Lau Pa Sat was cordoned off for filming on Sunday, July 3, from 7am to 4pm, The Straits Times reported.

Public buses had to be diverted from their usual route that day for several hours.

The video, uploaded to multiple pages on Facebook, elicited comments expressing concern.

The truck, seen travelling from left to right, was going against the flow of traffic as the one-way McCallum Street is meant for traffic to go from right to left.

The two cars the truck T-boned were pushed off-camera.

Some commenters, however, noted that the scene appeared too synchronised to be a real accident.

Fans showed up

According to ST, fans showed up in the Central Business District on Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Korean stars.

Some managed to see Kim, who turned 31 on July 2, in a pink dress in Robinson Road.

A person believed to be her stunt double was seen in a similar dress.

Wi was not seen around the set.

"Little Women" is a modern-day adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel.

It will premiere in August 2022.

Top photos via Singapore Road Accident & Korean DrAma & World