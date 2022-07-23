S'porean influencer Ohsofickle Tammy Tay doing OnlyFans

Influencer Tammy Tay, also known as Ohsofickle, has signed up as an OnlyFans content creator.

The 30-year-old mother-of-two announced on Instagram on July 21 her foray into that content creation space where fans pay content creators for more exclusive photos and videos not available elsewhere.

She wrote as her pitch: "Taking it to the next level for the simps because I’m a c0nTeNt cReatoR. link in bio."

It costs US$11.11 (S$15.42) a month to subscribe to her OnlyFans.

Bombarded with queries

Following her announcement, Tay said she was bombarded with an "overwhelming" response and queries from people who were concerned about her.

In a series of Instagram Stories that she curated in her highlights, she responded to those queries and said she understood the reputational risks of being on OnlyFans, but reiterated that she will not create explicit content.

She said in one Instagram Story: "To be honest, I know what the platform is for, and what people use it for. However, it doesn't have to just be that."

"But I don't think I can deliver and charge you for that."

She said will say "no" to certain requests.

One other Story also provided a sample of the type of content she will be releasing on the OnlyFans platform.

The shot of her featured a part of her legs as she appeared dressed in lingerie.

Tay went on to confirm that she will appear in pretty lingerie pictures "you don't see on Instagram" and that for her first foray into the space, she paid to book a hotel room and got a friend to shoot her photos.

Why OnlyFans?

Tay also elaborated about her next step in one of the Stories, where she wrote: "Why? Because if I don't try, I don't know what will work best. I've spent the last 16 years of my life being a 'content creator'. I've to just keep doing different things to bring in new crowd/ keep them around. It's hard to stay relevant when your whole damn life is basically... on internet for so god damn long."

"My businesses and income relies heavily on me being "successful" as an influencer. The last year taught me a hard lesson. Don't ever be complacent."

In her bid to continually do new things, Tay said she even transitioned to TikTok, as well as going back to using Twitter as she explored the non-fungible tokens space.

She also said she was not experiencing the type of engagement on Instagram and with the crypto market in bear territory, she has to venture out into a new project in her free time and putting Web 3.0 projects on the backburner.

She called going on OnlyFans as going back to Web 2.0.

Tay also let on that she spoke to other OnlyFans content creators to learn more about the space, and is an OnlyFans subscriber, which is why she is familiar with the platform.

Under Singapore's Penal Code, it is an offence to possess or distribute obscene materials.

