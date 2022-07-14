Back

Makeshift drug den in Peace Centre office unit: Man, 40, woman, 26, busted mid-drug consumption

The pair did not look like office workers and were dressed casually when the police took them away.

Fiona Tan | July 14, 2022, 05:56 PM

The 40-year-old man and 26-year-old woman who were arrested in Peace Centre on Jul. 13 were reportedly in the midst of consuming drugs when they were busted by the police.

Strong suspicious smell emitted

The pair were caught red-handed in an office unit, which appeared to be converted into a drug den, according to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

People working on the same level said there were several armed police officers along the corridor and the implicated unit was sealed shut.

Police officers barged into the unit and emerged with the man and woman.

SMDN reported that eyewitnesses suspected that there was illicit activities going on in the office unit as it emitted a strong smell after the pair was arrested.

Pair kept to themselves

The office unit where the man and woman were found and arrested was reportedly part of a larger unit located in a corner on the fifth level of Peace Centre.

The larger unit was divided into eight or nine smaller office units, each sublet to different occupants.

According to SMDN, people working on the same level said the pair have been renting the office unit for around two months.

They remarked that the pair kept to themselves and did not interact with the other people occupying the units on the same level.

Eyewitnesses added that the pair did not look like office workers as they were dressed casually when the police took them away.

Background

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an incident at 1 Sophia Road at about 9:20am on Jul. 13.

A large police presence consisting multiple officers and vehicles from the police, special operations command tactical unit and counter assault unit were spotted at Peace Centre on the same day.

The 40-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were subsequently arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Related story

Top image from Shin Min Daily News

