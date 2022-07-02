Large police presence spotted at Peace Centre, man, 40, woman, 26, arrested for drug-related offences

Several members of the public were alarmed after they spotted a large police presence outside Peace Centre on Jul. 13.

Large police presence

Multiple officers from the police, special operations command tactical unit and counter assault unit, as well as an anti-riot vehicle and several tactical and police vehicles were seen at the scene.

These vehicles were spotted surrounding the front and back of Peace Centre, which is located at 1 Sophia Road.

Those in the vicinity at that time speculated online about what they think happened, and some said the officers remained at the site around noon time.

These accounts were reported by 8World News, which wrote that the police were apparently activated in response to an incident in the vicinity of Peace Centre.

A man and woman arrested

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) responded to 8World News' queries and confirmed that there was indeed an incident, but clarified that there was no shooting or guns involved.

SPF said they were alerted to an incident at 1 Sophia Road at about 9:20am on Jul. 13.

A 40-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were subsequently arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing.

