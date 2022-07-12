Orange & Teal cafe by Chee Soon Juan opening new outlet at Marina Square

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Orange & Teal cafe, started by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan, will soon be opening another outlet at Marina Square.
The cafe's hoarding was spotted at the mall by a Hardware Zone user:
No announcement has been made on Orange & Teal's social media pages so far.
The cafe recently celebrated its first anniversary at Rochester Mall with a number of new dishes, such as Greek-style Lamb Shank, Weekend Big Breakfast, and Waffles n’ Everything.
When it first opened, Chee shared his vision for Orange & Teal to be a place where Singaporeans can come together not just for a "great meal," but also for intelligent discussion and impassioned debate.
Its menu has also expanded significantly from its initial days of operations.
As a way of giving back, Chee has invited and cleaners, cardboard collectors, and migrant workers to dine in for free.
Top photo via Orange & Teal's Facebook page
