Orange & Teal cafe by Chee Soon Juan opening new outlet at Marina Square

Orange & Teal cafe, started by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan, will soon be opening another outlet at Marina Square.

The cafe's hoarding was spotted at the mall by a Hardware Zone user:

No announcement has been made on Orange & Teal's social media pages so far.

Mothership has reached out to Orange & Teal for more information.

The cafe recently celebrated its first anniversary at Rochester Mall with a number of new dishes, such as Greek-style Lamb Shank, Weekend Big Breakfast, and Waffles n’ Everything.

When it first opened, Chee shared his vision for Orange & Teal to be a place where Singaporeans can come together not just for a "great meal," but also for intelligent discussion and impassioned debate.

Its menu has also expanded significantly from its initial days of operations.

As a way of giving back, Chee has invited and cleaners, cardboard collectors, and migrant workers to dine in for free.

