Physical Mandopop festival with Stefanie Sun, Show Luo, F.I.R. & more in S'pore from Oct. 22-23, 2022

Before Jay Chou's concert in December, One Love Asia Festival is taking place on Oct. 22 and 23, 2022.

10,000 visitors expected per day

Organised by IMC Live Global, the two-day event at Bayfront Event Space includes big names such as Stefanie Sun, Namewee, Show Luo, Tanya Chua, WeiBird, F.I.R., Yoga Lin and Oaeen (previously known as Sodagreen).

It was initially scheduled for May 2020, but like everything that was supposed to happen that year, the festival got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each act will perform for 40 minutes with a full band and "state-of-the-art production," according to IMC Live Global.

The organiser added that the event would be one of the first large-scale, outdoor, ticketed festivals in Singapore since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, with more than 10,000 people expected each day.

Visitors are encouraged to come on both days for the full experience.

The programme will also include "exciting fringe activities" to enhance the festivities.

Where to get tickets

Tickets will be available via SISTIC and All Access Asia from 11am on July 25, 2022.

If you don't mind splurging for Premium Admission passes, you'll get differentiated entrance, access to facilities within the venue, as well as a closer spot to the stage.

More details will be released on social media.

Prices:

General Admission: S$121/day or S$221 for two-day pass

Premium Admission: S$161/day or S$281 for two-day pass

Sale starts: July 25, 2022, 11am

Event date and time: Oct. 22-23, 2022, doors open 4pm each day

Venue: Bayfront Event Space

Top image via Stefanie Sun, Show Luo, and F.I.R.'s Facebook pages